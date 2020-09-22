WarnerMedia Entertainment CMO Chris Spadaccini to Exit

Chris Spadaccini, chief advertising officer of WarnerMedia Entertainment, is exiting his function on the firm, Selection has confirmed.

Spadaccini is an HBO veteran, having been with the corporate for 21 years upon the time of his departure. He was named CMO of WarnerMedia Entertainment in 2019.

“My 21 years at HBO have been nothing in need of a unprecedented expertise,” Spadaccini stated in a press release. “It has been an honor and a privilege to lead a advertising staff that constantly units the usual for excellence throughout the trade. I’m stuffed with huge gratitude for the chance to have supported the imaginative and prescient of a few of the world’s biggest storytellers and to have formed the picture of the HBO model, which continues to be the gold customary in tv.”

Spadaccini had beforehand served as government vice chairman of promoting for HBO, overseeing model and program campaigns for HBO and Cinemax, in addition to advertising initiatives for digital distribution platforms like HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO.com. He was named to that place in October 2016. The yr prior, he supervised the advertising behind HBO Now.

He began at HBO in January of 1999, working his means via the ranks of executives who devised campaigns for particular person HBO applications. Throughout his time on the outlet, Spadaccini has helped drive consciousness of sequence starting from “Sport of Thrones” to more moderen entries like “Watchmen” and “Succession,” each of which took house a number of Emmy Awards this yr.

“One of many first exhibits Chris and I labored on collectively was ‘Flight of the Conchords,” stated Casey Bloys, head of HBO Programming. “That was 15 years in the past and I’ve been in awe of his infinite creativity ever since. ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Veep,’ ‘Sport of Thrones’ in addition to this yr’s large Emmy winner ‘Watchmen’ is only a quick checklist of his and his staff’s iconic campaigns. He elevated the HBO model because the chief of promoting and I look ahead to seeing what he does subsequent.”

Earlier than becoming a member of HBO, he labored at VH1, the place he assisted within the growth advertising campaigns to help the community’s picture and programming. He started his profession at PMK/HBH in March 1996, the place he helped develop publicity campaigns for prime profile celebrities and company purchasers in leisure.

Information of his departure comes as newly minted WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar continues to reshape the corporate’s government ranks. Amongst these just lately let go are two high HBO Max execs, Robert Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly. Others embody Jeffrey Schlesinger, the president of Warner Bros. Worldwide Tv Distribution

Deadline first reported Spadaccini’s exit.