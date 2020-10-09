WarnerMedia Eyes Fresh Round of Layoffs Amid Ongoing Restructuring

WarnerMedia is predicted to enact a brand new spherical of layoffs amid the AT&T-owned firm’s ongoing restructuring.

In line with the Wall Road Journal, which first reported the information, the corporate is seeking to reduce prices by as a lot as 20% and lay off hundreds within the coming weeks.

That might comply with the a whole lot of layoffs made in early August that noticed Warner Bros. and HBO hardest hit.

“Like the remainder of the leisure trade, we’ve got not been proof against the numerous impression of the pandemic,” mentioned WarnerMedia in an announcement shared with Selection. “That features an acceleration in shifting shopper conduct, particularly in the best way content material is being considered. We shared with our staff just lately that the group will likely be restructured to answer these modifications and prioritize progress alternatives, with an emphasis on direct-to-consumer. We’re within the midst of that course of and it’ll contain elevated investments in precedence areas and, sadly, reductions in others.”

The transfer comes beneath the management of new WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who stepped into the highest spot within the spring. Since then, a wave of government modifications have been made, together with the ouster of HBO Max’s Bob Greenblatt and Kevin Reilly, the merging of the corporate’s manufacturing operations, the positioning of Warner Bros. chief Ann Sarnoff to supervise all content material for the HBO Max streaming service in addition to primary cablers TNT, TBS and truTV. Hulu co-founder Kilar additionally put former Hulu colleague Andy Forssell in cost of enterprise operations at HBO Max, and added HBO Max and the Turner networks to HBO programming chief Casey Bloys’ purview.

It’s not but clear which divisions could also be impacted by the pending personnel reductions, however Kilar had informed Selection in August that no additional main modifications have been possible at Warner Bros. following the interior reshuffling in August.