WarnerMedia Internal Memo Reveals $100 Million Relief Fund for Shutdown Production Staff (EXCLUSIVE)

WarnerMedia will pledge $100 million in aid to staff affected by vast manufacturing shutdowns in movie and tv, CEO John Stankey mentioned in a Friday employees memo obtained by Selection.

“Now we have paused many productions for the well being and security of staff, forged, crew and neighborhood. We’re stepping up with a dedication of greater than $100 million to help staff members of these productions throughout this time,” Stankey wrote of the extraordinary affect of the coronavirus pandemic.

IATSE, a union representing artisans and crew members on Hollywood productions, introduced almost two weeks in the past that 120,000 staff had been displaced by shuttered units — a quantity that has absolutely risen as deliberate shoots have been canceled whereas areas like New York and Los Angeles brace for the unfold of Covid-19.

The $100 million has been dedicated to those that had been actively engaged on initiatives throughout WarnerMedia, one particular person with information of the corporate mentioned, together with Warner Bros. Photos, Warner Bros. Tv and HBO. Netflix introduced an identical fund on March 20.

Regardless of a number of pressing challenges, Stankey mentioned the launch of HBO Max — WarnerMedia’s hulked up streaming platform — remains to be on observe for Could.

“Our tech groups have been working below very distinctive circumstances and have tailored rapidly to a brand new approach of working,” Stankey wrote. “And the advertising staff has needed to recast plans to succeed in potential subscribers in modern methods.”

The chief admitted that promoting gross sales throughout networks and types “will face headwinds in no small half as a result of cancellation of NCAA March Insanity and the suspension of the NBA season.” The silver lining, the memo notes, is “substantial will increase in scores as extra persons are working from and staying at dwelling.”

CNN is up 132% throughout whole day, and 167% in prime time since March 9, by the corporate’s estimates. CNN.com is averaging greater than 50 million international each day distinctive multiplatform guests, greater than twice its 2019 common, Stankey mentioned. HBO’s complete content material library, new and outdated, is up in cable viewership and streaming, as effectively.

Learn the complete memo:

Phrases can’t adequately specific my appreciation for all you’re doing to help one another in a scenario like nothing we’ve skilled earlier than – as an organization, as people, as neighborhood members, or as residents of the world. We’re a part of an organization that has a definite accountability to society at occasions like these and I’m pleased with your efforts to maintain the general public linked by way of know-how, trusted info and storytelling.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic has developed, nothing has been extra necessary than defending the well being and security of our staff. Most of us are about two weeks into our new work-from-home preparations, whereas it has been greater than two months for many in our Asia Pacific workplaces. And all of us owe nice because of these conserving our information, networks and infrastructure going robust by persevering with to work within the workplace, with new protocols and social distancing measures in place. It has been an enormous change. It’s a brand new solution to work, but it surely’s additionally a brand new lifestyle, balancing the wants of labor, household, family members and our personal well-being. I agree it hasn’t been straightforward, however I’m extremely pleased with how we’ve flexed, tailored and progressed collectively.

We’ve additionally needed to reorient how our companies function on this uncharted panorama, and our senior leaders are working collectively to adapt and execute in new methods. To that finish, I’d prefer to share some standing updates, and among the methods we face these challenges.

Our tech groups have been working below very distinctive circumstances and have tailored rapidly to a brand new approach of working in order that the launch of HBO Max stays on schedule for Could; and the advertising staff has needed to recast plans to succeed in potential subscribers in modern methods.

International theater closures have disrupted the movie trade – and as you’ve seen in latest bulletins, we’re remodeling our launch schedule to seek out optimum dates to ship our must-see movies to shoppers in theaters once they reopen; and with extra individuals viewing from dwelling, Warner Bros. is experimenting with accelerating dwelling leisure viewing.

Basically, promoting will face headwinds in no small half as a result of cancellation of NCAA March Insanity and the suspension of the NBA season. Because of this, our advert gross sales groups have been collaborating with Xandr and our shoppers to develop modern options that present new worth to manufacturers throughout our portfolio, together with our linear networks the place we’ve seen substantial will increase in scores as extra persons are working from and staying at dwelling.

We’re all targeted on overcoming these enterprise challenges, however let’s not overlook the necessary position we play for our audiences all over the world. As individuals climate this storm with household and family members, they’re turning to the content material you make doable:

Our colleagues at CNN have as soon as once more outlined what it means to be devoted, unrelenting seekers of info and reality to make sure residents across the globe are correctly knowledgeable in an unprecedented time. Within the U.S. alone viewership has elevated greater than 132% throughout whole day, and 167% in prime time since March 9; and digitally, CNN is averaging greater than 50 million international each day distinctive multiplatform guests (greater than twice its 2019 common). On this important time extra persons are selecting to get their information from CNN than every other information outlet.HBO is exhibiting elevated viewership throughout all its platforms, and throughout just about each style together with each latest and traditional sequence, documentaries and flicks. Warner Bros. Interactive Leisure has proven robust will increase in each console and cellular video games.

The energy of our linear networks TNT, TBS and TruTV continues as all are experiencing important will increase, with TNT & TBS at present rating #1 and #2 in viewers features in whole day and primetime.

We drive connection and form tradition, and doing so at a time when persons are remoted is a reminder of what units WarnerMedia aside.

I need to acknowledge the super effort of our administration groups. As I routinely verify in with leaders throughout the corporate, they’re clear about their dedication to conserving you knowledgeable as we navigate by way of this time. Already, the proactive stance that they’ve taken with our staff and our prospects provides me nice confidence that we’ll succeed collectively and be stronger collectively in consequence. We don’t know the way lengthy we’ll be on this scenario, however I’m extremely pleased with how we’re adapting throughout our international work-from-home efforts.

Thanks for your resilience, agility and dedication.