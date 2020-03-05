WarnerMedia Latest to Sit Out SXSW 2020 Over Coronavirus Concerns

AT&T’s WarnerMedia is not taking part in SXSW 2020 in Austin, Texas, becoming a member of a rising record of corporations cancelling plans to attend the annual fest over issues in regards to the unfold of the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

“As a precaution, WarnerMedia has determined it finest not to transfer ahead with activations at SXSW,” CNN’s communications workforce mentioned in a tweet Thursday. “We glance ahead to seeing everybody in Austin subsequent 12 months.”

The corporate’s choice follows the exit from SXSW by plenty of others, together with Netflix, Apple, Amazon Studios, Fb, Twitter, TikTok, Mashable and Intel. Additionally, the CW’s deliberate “Supernatural” panel with collection stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins has been cancelled.

Amongst WarnerMedia’s deliberate actions at SXSW this 12 months had been a session on HBO Max with Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Leisure and Direct-To-Client, in addition to a panel “Inside Innovation at WarnerMedia” with Jesse Redniss, GM, WarnerMedia Innovation Lab; Mark Yeend, director, product, interactive R&D at HBO; Greg Gewicky, VP, rising expertise at Warner Bros.; and Peter Scott, VP of rising media and innovation, Turner.

CNN staff who had been slated to communicate at SXSW included Andrew Morse, government VP and GM of CNN Digital Worldwide; chief local weather correspondent Invoice Weir; CNN Enterprise author Jackie Wattles; and anchors Kate Bolduan and Poppy Harlow. As well as, CNN had been scheduled to host occasion house “Citizen Home @ SXSW” from March 14-15 with appearances by CNN political reporter Chris Cillizza and a Democratic presidential candidates debate watch occasion on Sunday, March 15.

For now, SXSW organizers have mentioned the music, tech and leisure pageant will proceed March 13-22 as deliberate, and Austin authorities officers mentioned on Wednesday they noticed no causes to cancel the occasion and famous that no circumstances of coronavirus an infection have been recognized within the space. A Change.org petition urging SXSW to be cancelled due to the virus outbreak now has over 49,000 signatures.

Occasions which have been cancelled due to the coronvirus outbreak embrace MipTV, Google I/O, GDC, Fb’s F8 and Cell World Congress.

Thus far, there have been practically 97,000 circumstances of coronavirus an infection and three,305 deaths worldwide, together with 11 within the U.S., in accordance to the Johns Hopkins Heart for Programs Science and Engineering’s coronavirus tracker.