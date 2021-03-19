WarnerMedia Latin America Taps Former Globo Exec Monica Albuquerque

In a key rent, WarnerMedia Latin America has appointed Mônica Albuquerque to go up the inventive skills space typically leisure for Latin America, working alongside the final leisure workforce led by firm Chief Content material Officer Tomás Yankelevich.

At WarnerMedia Latin America, Albuquerque will deal with main the search, hiring and administration of actors, administrators and writers for WarnerMedia Latin America fiction and non-fiction productions.

Doing so at WarnerMedia Latin America, she’s going to work intently with the Latin American content material manufacturing and distribution divisions for linear and digital channels, together with HBO, HBO Max, TNT, TNT Sequence, House, Cinemax and Warner Channel, along with TNT Sports activities properties, WarnerMedia mentioned in an announcement.

“At WarnerMedia, we want to be the very best place for storytellers to develop their initiatives and understand their inventive powers, offering leisure experiences desired by our audiences, anytime and anyplace,” mentioned Yankelevich.

Albuquerque mentioned she was “deeply pleased and motivated by this problem.”

WarnerMedia, she added, is an organization she admires. “I hope to contribute to the combination of Latin American skills that lead to an essential pressure within the structure of this international content material market,” she went on.

“Working alongside the workforce, underneath the management of Tomás, I’m sure that I’ll discover an surroundings conducive to growing high quality initiatives and with the innovation seal that’s attribute of the model.”

Working at Globo for the previous 21 years, Albuquerque turned a driving pressure in accelerating its growth and evolution, pushing range and bigger gender parity amongst a youthful era of writers, and launching an in-house expertise company coaching facility and writers’ houses.

Albuquerque additionally helped shepherd Globo’s transfer into English-language manufacturing starting with a milestone two-series production-distribution alliance with Sony Photos Tv, introduced on the 2019 L.A. Screenings.

In recognition of her achievement, Albuquerque turned the primary Brazilian to be named by Selection as rating among the many 50 most influential ladies within the worldwide leisure enterprise, being included in its 2019 Intl. Ladies’s Impression Report.