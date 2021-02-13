WarnerMedia Latin America Unveils Its First HBO Max Originals

WarnerMedia Latin America has unveiled its first two authentic Latin American productions for HBO Max: Argentine freestyle battle collection “Días de Gallos” and Mexico’s “Bunker,” billed as a half-hour acid comedy.

The collection, each in manufacturing and made solely for HBO Max, had been revealed on Friday, only a day after WarnerMedia introduced that HBO Max will roll out in late June in 39 territories throughout Latin America and the Caribbean because the premium direct-to-consumer platform’s first launch exterior the U.S.

The collection announcement additionally allowed Tomás Yankelvich, WarnerMedia Latin America chief content material officer – normal leisure, to underscore the ambition, vary and supposed attain of WarnerMedia Latin America authentic productions for HBO Max. These will soak up collection and have movies, each scripted and unscripted, in addition to kids’s packages plus animation for a 123 of tastes and audiences of all ages, Warner Media mentioned in an announcement.

Genres of authentic manufacturing in Latin America will run the gamut of “drama to comedy, suspense to animation – addressed to a broad viewers, with a brand new, completely artistic outlook,” Yankelevich added.

That outlook informs the just-announced productions: In its coming of age narrative and music expertise background, “Días de Gallos” Disney’s franchise collection similar to 2012-15’s “Violetta” and 2016-18’s “Soy Luna.”

However these had been teen focusing on 80-part telenovelas, with their protagonists signing pop and Latin music. “Días de Gallos,” in distinction, runs simply 10 episodes and appears to have a more durable edge and older viewers vary. Set in opposition to the background of aggressive freestyle competitions, the collection, which is produced with Argentina’s Zeppelin Studios and launched in early 2019 by Lucas Jinkis and Hernán Guerschuny, will “depict the feelings and goals of a neighborhood of younger, proficient artists competing in opposition to each other as they navigate their relationships of friendship, love and intercourse and attempt to be taught from their errors,” WarnerMedia mentioned Friday.

The collection stars singer-actor Angela Torres (“Solamente Vos”), actor Tomas Wicz (“Signos: Beneath the Signal of Vengeance”) and younger Argentine freestyle performer Ecko. It additionally options different real-life rappers similar to Roma, NTC, Klan and drag performer The Queen.

“There’s little question in my thoughts that the present will change the way in which that younger persons are portrayed on TV. The characters on the present are very actual, various and needed,” Wicz mentioned.

Filming in Mexico Metropolis, “Bunker” displays a far broader worldwide revolution in comedy half-hours. Bruno Bichir, star of Mexico’s “Perfectos Desconocidos,” performs a father who has misplaced the respect of his spouse and youngsters and solely finds peace of thoughts retreating to an previous fallout shelter in his dwelling’s basement.

There, because the world falls aside, he groups with Russian and Korean scientists and activists for what WarnerMedia describes as a “frequent trigger.” Victor Oliveira (“Hernán”), a part of a high-profile Mexican solid together with Miguel Rodarte (“Macho”), described the present as “a comic story about loyalty, household and many motion.”