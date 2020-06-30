WarnerMedia Plans to Sell CNN Center in Atlanta – Variety

WarnerMedia plans to unload its venerable CNN Center, the longtime hub of its flagship cable-news community, as extra media firms look to divest long-held actual property belongings at a second when they’re navigating by way of a difficult working atmosphere.

In a observe despatched to Atlanta staffers Monday, WarnerMedia Chief Monetary Officer Pascal Desroches stated the corporate had been contemplating what to do with its Atlanta CNN hub even earlier than it was acquired by AT&T in 2018, however put these discussions on maintain. “Now that we’ve had time to additional consider, we’ve concluded that the most effective plan of action is to promote the CNN Center.”

Even so, some workers will probably stay at these workplaces for a while. An individual conversant in the matter indicated the corporate may lease the power again from any purchaser for a interval of 5 years.

Different massive media conglomerates have labored to discover new methods to monetize properties with which they’ve been recognized for years. ViacomCBS has put Black Rock, a New York facility that has served because the headquarters of the CBS TV community because the 1960s, on the block. CBS in 2018 bought its venerable Tv Metropolis manufacturing facility in a bid to increase funds it may subsequently make investments in making extra content material for streaming-video audiences. Fox Company has sought to leverage its possession of its 1.eight million sq. toes of constructing area that housed the fabled 20th Century Fox movie studio.

Associated Tales

“Downtown Atlanta has seen nice funding and is shortly changing into an leisure vacation spot,” Desroches stated. “The CNN Center is of nice worth to a 3rd celebration that specializes in such developments.”

However the facility additionally holds a lot sentimental worth and is a logo of the corporate’s historical past. CNN, which launched in 1980 from a former nation membership on the town’s Techwood Drive, moved into the constructing seven years later. Earlier than the information operation arrived, the power housed an ice skating rink, a movie show and even an indoor amusement park impressed by the creations of Sid & Marty Krofft.

The destiny of CNN’s Atlanta operations has been a query mark in current years. CNN in 2014 moved a lot of its Atlanta-based anchors and information staffers to Washington D.C., and New York. The corporate’s HLN cable community continues to maintain forth from the power, as do a number of the operations associated to CNN Newsource, a service for associates and stations, and CNN en Espanol and CNN Worldwide.

The WarnerMedia government stated the corporate supposed to preserve a presence in the southern metropolis. “This transfer in no manner ought to recommend that WarnerMedia is much less dedicated to Atlanta. Following the sale of the CNN Center, we plan to centralize most of our workers on the Techwood campus. This course of will take a number of years, so we don’t count on any instant modifications for workers working on the CNN Center,” Desroches stated. “Related to Hudson Yards in Manhattan and the announcement of recent workplace area in Los Angeles at Ivy Station, we really feel the long-term advantage of being in one location will probably be a extra collaborative workforce.”

Protesters in late Could climbed on and vandalized a large pink CNN brand exterior the constructing. CNN had the signal repaired inside days.