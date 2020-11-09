WarnerMedia Promotes Barbara Salabè to Head Italy, Spain, Portugal

Barbara Salabè, the highest Warner Bros. govt in Italy, has been promoted to nation supervisor Italy, Spain, and Portugal, Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia for Europe, the Center East and Africa and Asia-Pacific has introduced.

Salabè joined Warner Bros. in 2011 within the high Italian function having beforehand launched European musical theater manufacturing large Stage Leisure in Italy and been entrusted with launching WarnerMedia’s Turner Broadcasting Italy channels in Italy, amongst different high administration positions.

In Italy she has had basic oversight of all WB Italian actions, together with theatrical and residential video manufacturing, advertising and distribution of studio and local-language movies, TV distribution, shopper merchandise, digital distribution and interactive leisure. WB. additionally handles Sony theatrical releases in Italy.

Apart from Italy she’s going to now have comparable oversight additionally in Spain and Portugal.

Salabè has “created nice worth for the corporate making it develop consistently,” Dogra mentioned in a press release. Dogra underlined that “her excellent artistic expertise has allowed her to develop and consolidate Italian movie manufacturing which over time has seen loads of profitable titles.”

Standout pics that Warner Bros. is at present co-producing in Italy comprise veteran auteur Emanuele Crialese’s Penelope Cruz-starrer “L’immensità” and sizzling younger helmer Andrea De Sica’s teen chiller “Non Mi Uccidere,” starring Alice Pagani who made a splash in Netflix Italian authentic sequence “Child.”

Salabè’s expanded function is a part of the current reorganization of the WarnerMedia EMEA staff that now additionally sees Polly Cochrane as nation supervisor of U.Ok. and Eire; Iris Knobloch answerable for France, Benelux, Germany, Austria and Switzerland; and Pierre Branco of Central and Japanese Europe, Nordics, Center East, Turkey and Africa.

The WarnerMedia reorganization follows an announcement in August wherein WarnerMedia streamlined the worldwide operations of Warner Bros. HBO and Turner beneath the direct management of Gerhard Zeiler, Head of WarnerMedia Worldwide, who reviews to Dogra.