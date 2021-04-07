WarnerMedia Reinstates Iconic Hanna-Barbera Brand With European Studio

WarnerMedia has revitalized probably the most iconic names in animation historical past with the institution of London-based Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.

The newly renamed facility, which was previously referred to as Cartoon Community Studios Europe, working from Nice Marlborough Productions, shall be WarnerMedia’s flagship tv animation studio inside Europe, the Center East and Africa.

Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and Cartoon Community Studios (CNS), and Vanessa Brookman, head of youngsters EMEA, will collectively head the studio.

The unique studio, Hanna-Barbera Productions, was based in 1957 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera and created a number of iconic characters together with Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones, The Jetsons and Yogi Bear.

“Earlier this yr, we aligned two of the trade’s strongest animation studios in Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Community Studios and their collaboration is already yielding some very thrilling outcomes,” stated Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. world children, younger adults and classics. “Now with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, these three manufacturers characterize a few of the most gifted artists, iconic characters and properties in all the historical past of animation, making us greater than formidable within the more and more aggressive world media panorama.”

The studio will construct on its pipeline of native productions, together with “The Superb World of Gumball,” “The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe,” and “Elliott from Earth” whereas additionally in search of out new manufacturing alternatives.

Register stated: “There are few names within the animation trade that elicit such reverence and pleasure as Hanna-Barbera. Saturday mornings and collection animation wouldn’t be the identical with out the work that got here out of that studio and, as tv is as soon as once more evolving, it’s solely becoming that Hanna-Barbera returns to be an impactful a part of it. I can’t wait to get began and I’m humbled on the alternative to be creating cartoons below this banner once more.”

Brookman added: “It is a gigantic privilege to be increasing our EMEA studio within the title of probably the most prestigious and beloved manufacturers in animation historical past. Sam and I share an bold imaginative and prescient for rising our European pipeline of content material, fueled by the gifted workforce behind the award-winning success of our present productions throughout the area. We look ahead to bringing our youngsters and household audiences world wide much more distinctive content material as we begin this new chapter in our world animation technique.”