WarnerMedia Starts YA Original Series ‘Forbidden’ in Thailand

Manufacturing has begun on Thai-language thriller sequence “Forbidden,” which is positioned by WarnerMedia as an unique for HBO Asia. The YA-targeted present is ready to be delivered with eight one-hour episodes and can premiere on regional streaming service HBO GO and HBO later in 2021.

Co-directed by Anucha Boonyawatana (“Malila: The Farewell Flower”) and Korean-American Josh Kim (“How To Win At Checkers (Each Time)”), the sequence follows 4 mates who journey from Bangkok to a distant village in the mountains for the funeral of the estranged father of one of many group members.

There they unleash a curse that had been lengthy held at bay by the villagers and uncover a number of layers of cover-up. Whereas everybody turns into a suspect in the thriller, they uncover that the woods maintain a nonetheless nastier shock — the entire group is being hunted.

The solid is headed by well-liked actor and singer Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram (“Tootsies & The Faux,” Netflix sequence “In Household We Belief), higher referred to as JJ (pictured).

Boonyawatana is a transgender, unbiased filmmaker who beforehand directed “Love Audition” for the United Nations, selling well being and relationships amongst Thai homosexual teenagers. Her function debut “The Blue Hour” premiered in Berlin in 2015, whereas 2018 title “Malila” gained the Kim Ji-seok award on the twenty second Busan Worldwide Movie Competition.

Kim’s “Checkers” premiered in the Panorama part of the Berlin Movie Competition in 2015 and was later chosen to signify Thailand in the foreign-language part of the Oscars.

Whereas Thailand has suffered from the coronavirus solely flippantly in contrast with a few of its Asian neighbors, nationwide borders have been largely closed and the economic system has taken a extreme hit. Movie and TV manufacturing is ongoing, however with restrictions. Manufacturing of “Forbidden,” for instance, will make use of three foremost places, fewer than had been beforehand deliberate, in order to attenuate native journey. That in flip would require non-sequential filming.

WarnerMedia confirmed that “Forbidden” is its third unique Asian sequence at the moment in manufacturing. It joins horror sequence “Folklore” season 2 and action-fantasy sequence “Halfworlds” season 3, which had been each renewed in late 2020. “Halfworlds” is at the moment filming in the Philippines. Anthology sequence “Folklore” is at varied phases of manufacturing throughout seven completely different Asian territories.