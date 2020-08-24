WarnerMedia Strikes Sports activities, Entertainment Pact With Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille ONeal’s new cope with WarnerMedia may have him analyzing NBA video games, however it may additionally put him within the wrestling ring and in Instances Sq. on New 12 months’s Eve.

The AT&T-owned leisure firm mentioned Monday that it struck a brand new “multi-year” cope with the celebrated basketball analyst that may lengthen his attain past his common duties on Turner Sports activities. O’Neal, who has been with Turner Sports activities since 2011 and is a part of a broadcasting group that could be a central ingredient of the corporate’s NBA protection, will executive-produce initiatives for the corporate’s Bleacher Report; develop a brand new present for NBA TV; be a part of CNN’s New 12 months’s Eve protection “for years to return”; distribute his podcast through WarnerMedia; and, probably, seem in TNT’s protection of All Elite Wrestling.

“Shaq is so important to our success, and such an enormous a part of the center and soul of our protection,” mentioned Jeff Zucker, Chairman, WarnerMedia Information and Sports activities, in an announcement. “We’re fortunate to have the ability to have him as a part of our household each single day, and I’m personally so thrilled to see that proceed for a very long time to return.”

Since AT&T acqiured WarnerMedia for round $85 billion in 2018, the corporate’s sports activities division – not the business’s largest, however one to observe on account of its profitable rights offers with the NBA, Main League Baseball and the NCAA – has positioned new emphasis on growing sports activities properties it may personal outright. Earlier this 12 months, Turner Sports activities launched a celebrity-golf match with Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady that didn’t hinge on any specific contract with an present league.

O’Neal stays finest recognized for his 19-year NBA profession. The 15-time NBA All-Star was a part of 4 NBA championship groups – three with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Miami Warmth. He was inducted in 2016 into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Corridor of Fame.