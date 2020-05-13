WarnerMedia, Universal Music Announce New Execs for Asia – Variety

Numerous executives have discovered new placements in Asia’s music and content material industries.
- WarnerMedia Leisure Networks and Gross sales has appointed Athreyan Sundararajan as its VP of selling and model companies for the area of Southeast Asia and the Pacific (SEAP). Within the newly created, Singapore-based function, he’ll oversee manufacturers together with HBO, Cinemax, Warner TV, Cartoon Community, Boomerang and Oh!Okay. Sundararajan involves WarnerMedia from Fox Networks Group, the place he has been since 2008, most not too long ago as senior vice chairman of selling and industrial technique for Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. He’ll now report back to Clement Schwebig, WarnerMedia’s SEAP and China managing director, who praised the brand new recruit’s “broad expertise throughout the area.”
- In the meantime, WarnerMedia’s anime model Crunchyroll has appointed Julian Lai-Hung as its Tokyo-based head of content material technique and enterprise improvement, with a give attention to Japan and Asia-Pacific. Crunchyroll unveiled its personal originals earlier this 12 months in an try so as to add worth to its current anime library of greater than 1,000 titles. Lai-Hung will assist that group “establish new partnerships and artistic alternatives,” overseeing content material technique and initiating originals, stated Alden Budill, the corporate’s head of world partnerships and content material technique — herself a brand new rent as of January. Lai-Hung’s earlier roles embody a stint serving to Netflix launch its Japan service as director of content material and anime for the area, in addition to time with Warner Brothers as VP of worldwide digital distribution and, briefly, international gross sales. Different latest hires at Crunchyroll within the wake of its December acquisition of VIZ Media Europe Group, a European Japanese anime licensor and distributor, embody Terry Li as normal supervisor of Crunchyroll Video games and John Easum as head of Crunchyroll EMEA.
- In the meantime, Universal Music Publishing Group introduced Tuesday that Joe Fang can be function its first-ever China managing director at its new Beijing headquarters. He’ll report back to Andrew Jenkins, the agency’s president of Australia and Asia Pacific. Fang most not too long ago was head of manufacturing at BASE Media, and earlier than that served as chief enterprise director of media at actual property developer China Fortune Land Growth. The corporate’s COO Marc Cimino stated that Universal Music Publishing Group has “put a powerful and strategic emphasis on UMPG’s development in China,” saying that the nation has “change into a really thrilling territory for our songwriters.”
