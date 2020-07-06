WarnerMedia Ups Priya Dogra to Head Entertainment Networks EMEA, APAC – Variety

AT&T’s WarnerMedia has promoted Priya Dogra to president for WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks for Europe, the Center East and Africa and Asia-Pacific. Dogra replaces Giorgio Inventory, who stepped down on the finish of June.

Dogra will report into Gerhard Zeiler, chief income officer for WarnerMedia and president for WarnerMedia Worldwide Networks. She’s going to proceed her current obligations as govt VP of technique and company growth for WarnerMedia in the meanwhile.

Within the new function, Dogra shall be in control of the programming, promoting, distribution and operations of the WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, together with the essential Turner and premium HBO networks in Europe, Center East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific area. For the children enterprise throughout these areas, Dogra will share accountability with Tom Ascheim who was lately appointed president of worldwide youngsters, younger adults and classics at Warner Bros.

Zeiler stated: “Priya is a world-class govt who has been driving WarnerMedia’s general company progress initiatives and, specifically, our direct-to-consumer technique internationally. Her management, ardour and information of our worldwide companies will make a right away influence on our group. She is a good addition to my management staff and to our EMEA and APAC companies.”

Dogra stated: “I’m excited to tackle this function, significantly now as we refocus our efforts to join our beloved manufacturers and high-quality content material instantly with shoppers world wide.” She served in varied capacities in WarnerMedia from 2009, together with a stint as the top of mergers and acquisitions for Time Warner, Inc. She was beforehand with Citigroup.