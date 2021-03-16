WarnerMedia Veteran Keith Cocozza Launches Inwood Consulting

Keith Cocozza has launched Inwood Consulting, a public relations and disaster communications advisory agency.

Primarily based within the New York metropolitan space, Inwood Consulting will supply consultative companies for c-suite executives, advertising and marketing professionals, policymakers and community-based organizations. Moreover, Cocozza was named as a senior advisor to Chartwell Technique Group, a strategic advisory agency specializing in authorities relations, political threat administration and strategic communications.

Cocozza, the previous government vice chairman of selling and communications at WarnerMedia, stepped down in August after working on the firm for 19 years. Former chairman Robert Greenblatt and chief content material officer Kevin Reilly additionally exited their roles that day. This occurred amid an government shakeup on the firm, which occurred three months into the tenure of WarnerMedia chief government, Jason Kilar.

In his former position at WarnerMedia, Cocozza developed and executed communications methods. He additionally managed monetary communications, media relations, worker communications and company social duty efforts throughout the corporate’s varied enterprise segments. Cocozza participated in and drove the communications undertakings of main structural and government modifications from the AOL-Time Warner days by way of the acquisition by AT&T to the rebranding and restructuring of the corporate into WarnerMedia.

Previous to becoming a member of Time Warner Inc., Cocozza served because the director of media relations for Cablevision Programs Company. He started his skilled profession working for New York Gov. Mario Cuomo as a director of public info earlier than getting into the media trade. Moreover, Cocozza served within the New York Metropolis Mayor’s Workplace as a legislative affairs director.