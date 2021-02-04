WarnerMedia’s Ann Sarnoff Notes ‘Judas,’ ‘I May Destroy’ Globes Snubs

Ann Sarnoff, the top of WarnerMedia’s studios and networks, congratulated the corporate’s employees on their 15 Golden Globe nominations, whereas additionally arguing in a memo that extra must be achieved to advertise and have fun tales from underrepresented artists.

“As we have fun our extremely deserving nominees this morning, we should additionally acknowledge that extra work must be achieved so tales from all creators and actors are equitably included and correctly acknowledged,” Sarnoff wrote within the memo obtained by Selection.

The WarnerMedia govt made a degree of noting that a number of of the corporate’s exhibits from Black artists had been both ignored by Globes voters or shut out of key classes.

“We honor the casts of ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘I May Destroy You’ and ‘Lovecraft Nation’ for his or her incomparable particular person and ensemble performances this previous 12 months,” Sarnoff wrote.

“Lovecraft Nation,” a horror sequence from HBO that unfolds within the segregated South, was nominated for finest TV drama, however stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors didn’t earn nominations.

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” a historic drama about Black Panther chief Fred Hampton, earned Daniel Kaluuya a finest supporting actor nod for his flip because the civil rights icon. It additionally nabbed a nomination for finest authentic music for ““Combat For You.” Nonetheless, the movie didn’t earn a finest drama nomination, and director Shaka King in addition to stars Lakeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback had been neglected.

“I May Destroy You,” an HBO sequence that offers with sexual assault and earned plaudits for that includes a largely Black British forged, was utterly shut out regardless of incomes crucial raves. Many awards watchers had been surprised that Michaela Coel, who wrote, produced, directed and starred within the present, was snubbed by the Globes.

WarnerMedia had a powerful exhibiting when it got here to lots of its applications and films, with a number of of its arms corresponding to HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros. TV and Warner Bros. footage incomes a number of nominations for the likes of “The Flight Attendant,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Undoing” and “The Little Issues.”

“This business recognition is a testomony to our dedication to convey the world’s finest storytelling to audiences in every single place. It’s additionally a celebration of the creativity, dedication and onerous work of our artistic companions and the content material groups throughout the corporate,” Sarnoff wrote.

She went on to commend her crew for the achievements throughout a world pandemic that upended Hollywood: “And this was all achieved within the face of unprecedented circumstances that impacted each a part of our enterprise.”