Warner’s Smash Bros MultiVersus Showcases New Gameplay and Announces Closed Test

The free to play Warner Bros. Games starts an alpha next week on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Con MultiVersus, Warner Bros. will try to offer a fighting proposal in the purest Smash Bros. style for PC and consoles, with the big difference that this title will be free to play. After a first trailer that showed us well-known characters, there is a new gameplay that you can see on these lines.

The video features a large amount of footage taken directly from the clashes between the developers and two professional players of the fighting genre, something that is not coincidental when it is confirmed that MultiVersus will be part of EVO 2022 to be held in August.

The private alpha will last from May 19 to 27In addition, the team has announced a test closed to which we can register through its official website. Starting next week, specifically from May 19 to 27the invite-only alpha will be released that allows players to experience the latest content in the game.

If we sign up for the closed alpha (available on all platforms) and we’re lucky, we’ll receive an invitation to our email from May 17, although it may arrive once the tests have started. We will can invite three other friends to MultiVersus if we are chosen to access.

Among the modalities included, the 2 vs 2 team modewhich features well-known characters from Warner Bros. franchises. The list includes the following, although some of them will have to be unlocked by playing games:

Batman (DC Comics)



Superman (DC Comics)



Wonder Woman (DC Comics)



Harley Quinn (DC Comics)



Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)



Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)



Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)



Jake the dog and Finn the human (Adventure Time)



Steven Universe y Garnet (Steven Universe)



Tom & Jerry



Reindog (new character)



MultiVersus is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2022. The title will receive different characters in the future related to Warner franchises, whether they are from the audiovisual environment or from video games.

