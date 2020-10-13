Warning news: The second wave of Corona may start as soon as winter comes, but …

Corona Virus Second Wave in India: Seeing the winter and festival season coming closer, the NITI Aayog has warned that there is a danger of a second wave of Kovid-19 in the country. The head of the National Kovid-19 Task Force, Dr. VK Paul gave this warning during a press briefing, but it was also said that since our health system is now ready to combat it, the death rate will be very low. Also Read – Delhi’s AQI reached ‘very poor’ category for the first time this season, increasing the risk of Covid-19

Dr. Paul said, "Given the nature of this virus and the significant increase in cases in Europe and the United States (USA), we believe that cases of Kovid-19 will increase. Since this virus has a tendency to flourish in winter, we believe that its infection will increase in winter. Rather it will be more than before."

Dr. Paul emphasized to be more careful during the winter and said that people should not gather for gatherings during festivals, or else it can turn into a super spreader event (fast corona spreading ceremony). He said, "Now it is clear that the patients of Kovid-19 are starting to spread the virus 2-3 days before the symptoms come. In such a situation, if they become part of a meeting, then they will spread this disease to many people."

Dr. Prabhakaran Durairaj, director of the Center for Control of Chronic Conditions of the Public Health Foundation of India, says, “All viral diseases increase during the winter. But Sars-Cove continued to spread even in summer. But look at the other countries, where the winters have started, according to that a second wave may come in India. He also warned that the situation could become worse due to pollution. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is making people aware to prevent the spread of Corona in view of upcoming festivals, winter season and opening of economy.