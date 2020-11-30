Warning of farmer leaders, ‘Delhi has come to decisive battle, protest will continue’

Farmers protest: Farmers on the borders of Delhi against the new agricultural laws brought by the Center said on Monday that they had come to the national capital for a “decisive” fight and demonstrated until their demands were met. will continue. Also Read – Corona RT-PCR test cost in Delhi: Kejriwal government’s big decision, Corona’s RT-PCR test will be done in Delhi, not for Rs 2,400 but Rs 800 now

A representative of the protesting farmers told the press conference on the Singhu border that they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to their "Mann ki Baat". He said, "We cannot compromise on our demands."

The representative of the farmers claimed that if the ruling party does not consider their concern then it will have to pay a heavy price. He said, "We have come here for a decisive battle."

At the same time, another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said that so far 31 cases have been registered against the protesters for “suppressing” the movement. Chadhuni said that till the demands are met, the farmers’ performance will continue.

It is worth mentioning that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had appealed to the farmers associations to reach Burari Maidan and said that a high-level team of Union Ministers will talk to them as soon as they reach there.

In the meeting of more than 30 farmers’ organizations on Sunday, the talks were made on the offer of Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the farmers reached Burari Maidan on December 3, but thousands of protesters refused to accept the proposal Dia and talked about staying in Singhu and Tikri Borders for another night in winter.

His representatives said that they did not accept Shah’s condition that they change the venue. He claimed that Burari Maidan is an ‘open prison’.