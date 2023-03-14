Warrior Nun Season 3: Is It Renewed Or Canceled?

The second season of Warrior Nun just started, and fans have only one wish for the show. We all think it’s fair to say that we really want Warrior Nun to be picked up for a third season. Here, we’ll tell you what we know so far about the third season.

Well, for those who don’t know, Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama streaming TV show created by Simon Barry and centered on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. The first episode of the show came out on Netflix on July 2, 2020. After being picked up for a second season, the second season of Warrior Nun came out on November 10, 2022. The show is about a 19-year-old woman who awakens in a mortuary with a new lease on life and a divine artefact stuck in her back. She finds out that she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword, which has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth. Powerful forces from both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

When was Warrior Nun canceled?

Simon Barry, who made Warrior Nun, shared the sad news on Twitter yesterday that the show was ending (13th December). He wrote: “I just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun. My sincere thanks to all the fans who worked so hard to bring attention to this series and for the love you showed me, the cast, and the whole production team. It was an honor to take part in this.”

Simon had told Inverse before that he hoped there would be more than one season “We are still in the early stages of making Warrior Nun, so I would give it some time. It would be great if there were between five and seven seasons.”

What happened in Warrior Nun Season 2?

Only a few months passed between the end of the first season and the start of the second. It shows Ana hiding out in Switzerland while Angel Adriel’s power in the real world slowly grows. He has taken over Arq-Tech and is getting more people to join his dangerous cause. Miguel, a mysterious teenager, says that the mysterious Crown of Thorns might be the only way to stop Adriel and his growing army.

Ava’s character has learned more about her power, and in the last episode of the series, she and the Order go into Adriel’s realm to defeat him and his army for good. Another big cliffhanger ends the season, as it seems like Ava is dying and running out of ways to stay alive. However, Sister Lilith tells Ava that the only way to stay alive is to go into the Arc, so she bravely goes into the other world.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Plot

The official Netflix summary says, “An orphaned teen wakes up in a mortuary and finds out she is the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret group of nuns who hunt demons.” The show is based on Warrior Nun Areala, a character created by Ben Dunn and first seen in American manga-style comic books.

The protagonist of Warrior Nun is Ava Silva, a paraplegic orphan who miraculously resurrects from the dead. But she can walk now, and maybe even more important, she has amazing skills. Because of these skills and the need they fill, she has no choice but to join the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an ancient group of warrior nuns who fight demons on Earth. Ava should learn to live as a warrior nun to keep the secrets of herself and the Order from getting into the wrong hands once they’ve become the target of powerful forces in Heaven, on Earth, and in Hell.

In an interview with Inverse that came out after the first season of Warrior Nun, the show’s creator, Simon Barry, stated that the series was originally meant to be a movie. When asked why he thinks the story would be better as a TV show instead of a movie, he said, “There was just too much story for just a movie.” The history of the warrior nuns and the Order of the Cruciform Sword is too long to tell here.

Only in a TV show would we have enough time to not only tell the world about this secret cult but also tell the story of how it started. Because the show isn’t an exact copy of the comics, it’s hard to tell what will happen in Season 3. Even though the early comics had strong female characters, they were sexist because they showed these strong religious women as martial artists in bikinis or loincloths.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Cast

We can’t tell you who will be in the next season’s cast because we don’t know if the show will be back for another season or not. But since most of the series regulars and main characters are likely to come back, here is a list of who could be in Season 3. Look at it.