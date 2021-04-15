‘Warrior’ Renewed for Season 3, Moves to HBO Max

“Warrior” has been renewed for Season 3, with the present transferring from Cinemax to HBO Max, Selection has discovered.

The primary season of the present aired in 2019, with the second having debuted in October 2020. The sequence relies on the writings of Bruce Lee. It’s set through the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown within the late nineteenth century.

The solid consists of: Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen, Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham , Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung.

“’Warrior’ launched viewers to a definite world from the previous, executed with dynamic motion and related storytelling, with a superb solid led by Andrew Koji,” stated Casey Bloys, chief content material officer of HBO and HBO Max. “We will’t wait to see what Jonathan, Justin and Shannon will convey to the subsequent chapter of this sequence on HBO Max.”

“Warrior” was created by and is govt produced by Jonathan Tropper underneath his Tropper Ink Productions banner. Justin Lin, Danielle Woodrow, and Andrew Schneider additionally govt produce through Excellent Storm Leisure alongside Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Leisure. Brad Kane and Richard Sharkey additionally govt produce, with Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott and Josh Stoddard co-executive producing.

“Justin, Jonathan, and I had been thrilled when ‘Warrior’ was placed on HBO platforms to be found by a complete new legion of followers,” Shannon Lee stated. “Now we’re excited and grateful for the chance to do one other season, and we applaud HBO Max for understanding the significance of telling this story and for persevering with to help this degree of illustration in our business. I simply know that my father is grinning proper now to see this present he dreamed of so way back persevering with to beat the percentages. Now we have each intention of delivering the identical excessive degree of significant storytelling and Gung Fu motion in season 3!”