Warrior Season 3 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed Or Canceled?

Warriors is a drama about martial arts set in the U.S. Action and crime are the only themes of the show. It is directed by Jonathan Trooper, and Bruce Lee came up with the idea for it. Justin Lin, Richard Sharkey, Shannon Lee, Andrew Schneider, and Danielle Wood row, along with Jonathan Trooper, are the show’s executive producers. It is made for the Cinemax channel by Bruce Lee Entertainment, Trooper Ink Productions, and Perfect Strom Entertainment.

The first season of Warrior came out in 2019, and the second one came out in 2020. The show was given an average score of 7.55/10 on IMDb, with 87% of people recommending it. In many categories, it was also up for Primetime Emmy Awards, Young Entertainer Awards, and Critics Choice Super Awards.

Warrior Season 3 Renewal Status

The long wait is finally over, as HBO Max just announced that production on season 3 of its popular martial arts crime show Warrior has begun. Fans found out about the show’s production changes for the first time a month ago, when Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee, who has worked hard to keep her father’s legacy alive, announced on Twitter that the story would continue and that filming for the third season would start in the summer. In April 2021, two years after Warriors was chosen for a second season, the news came out that it would be renewed for a third season.

What is “Warrior” about?

The first episode of the TV show “Warrior” aired on Cinemax in April 2019. It is a drama about martial arts that takes place in San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 1800s. The tv series is loosely based on Bruce Lee’s books, and it’s about a Chinese martial artist named Ah Sahm who moves to San Francisco and gets caught up in the Chinatown tong wars there.

As Ah Sahm learns his way around his new home, he gets caught in the middle of a power dispute between two rival tongs and the corrupt city government. He moves up in the Hop Wei tong because he is a great fighter. At the same time, he is trying to find out what happened to his sister and why the tong wars are happening.

There are parts of action, drama, and historical fiction in the show. It is known for how it shows the lives of Chinese immigrants and the politics of race and power in the United States in the late 1800s. Warrior has been a wildly successful series as well as the most-watched martial arts series of all time. Unfortunately, when Cinemax stopped making new shows and programs, the show was left in a sort of limbo. The third season was in question, and the chances of it happening got smaller every day.

Warrior Season 3 cast

When it comes to the cast of season 3, we can anticipate seeing the same names as season 2, with Andrew Koji as Ahm Sahm taking the lead. Below is a list of the main cast members for season 3 of Warrior.

Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm

Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy

Jason Tobin as Young Jun

Dianne Doan as Mai Ling

Kieran Bew as Bill O’Hara

Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary

Joanna Vanderham as Penelope Blake

Tom Weston-Jones as Richard Lee

Hoon Lee as Wang Chao

Langley Kirkwood as Walter Buckley

Perry Yung as Father Jun

Dustin Nguyen as Zing

Céline Buckens as Sophie Mercer

Miranda Raison as Nellie Davenport

Chen Tang as Hong

Joe Taslim as Li Yong

Mark Dacascos as Kong Pak

Chelsea Muirhead as Yan Mi

Warrior Season 3 Plot

The end of Season 2 of “Warrior” was kind of like a double cliffhanger. So, these two lingering plotlines will probably be dealt with when the show comes back. On the one hand, Zing (Dustin Nguyen), who was locked up, seems to have escaped in the last few minutes of the season. As the leader of the Fung Hai tong, his return should make a big difference in the ongoing tong wars. At the same time, by the end of Season 2, everyone knew that Ah Sahm is Mai Ling’s brother. So, Season 3 should be a turning point for the impact that knowledge will have on politics between the different tribes.

On a different front, Mai Ling is trying to get money from San Francisco’s mayor, Walter Buckley (Langley Kirkwood), because she knows that he was a Confederate soldier in the past. The fact that they still work together should only add fuel to the fire. Based on what has happened in the series so far, each of these plot developments will inevitably lead to a lot of fighting and bloodshed.

Warrior Season 3 Release Date

No date has been set for the start of Season 3 of Warrior. The third season of Warrior is likely to come out in the middle or end of 2023. No official trailer for the third season has been released yet. Before the pandemic, the first and second seasons of Warrior came out two years apart. We hope season 3 will be released shortly after a two-year break.

As far as the number of episodes goes, we hope that this season will feature the same number as the last one. Each season 1 has 10 episodes that last 45 to 65 minutes. This time, too, it will be the same way.

Where can I watch Warrior Season 3?

The third season of Warrior will only be available on Cinemax. All of the episodes from the last two seasons also start on Cinemax. You can watch the show in a few other ways. The season can also be streamed through Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Also, it’s on HBO Max, and it’s been stated that it’s going to appear on TV in the next seasons.