Was Candyman’s Ending Already Revealed?

Go away a Remark
Potential SPOILERS for the brand new Candyman are forward!
Halloween season is simply across the creepy nook, and right here’s the hook: Nia DaCosta’s Candyman is likely to be probably the most thrilling new launch to come back out within the upcoming season. The plot of the movie has been teased earlier than in trailers, however a latest promotional picture from the movie might need simply confirmed a significant plot level from the movie’s ending?
Take a look at the quilt of the brand new challenge of Whole Movie Journal beneath (that is your last warning if you wish to go into Candyman recent):
Tony Todd has all the time been the person with the buzzing bees and slimy hook, however these new images function Aquaman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II within the coat, even when the picture makes an attempt to cover the intricacies of his facial options. Whereas followers of the franchise definitely had suspicions concerning the actor taking on the Candyman mantle within the movie, it appeared to be a plot element higher revealed in the course of the movie’s runtime, maybe?
Within the Candyman trailer, there are a couple of hints that time to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character, a visible artist named Anthony McCoy, turning into the Candyman. Inside the first trailer, there may be even a break up second the place the Watchmen actor dons the brown cloak too. Have a look:
We all know the film directed by Captain Marvel 2 filmmaker Nia DaCosta shall be a “non secular sequel” to the unique ‘90s traditional and can contain Tony Todd’s Candyman as properly. There’s a second within the trailer the place somebody tells Abdul-Mateen’s Anthony that Candyman has “a goal” for him to turn into “one other one in every of his horrible tales.” He responds with saying that he discovered him, with a terrified look on his face. Take a look at the total trailer beneath:
Candyman takes place in the identical neighborhood the place Virginia Madsen’s Helen Lyle met the unique Candyman again in 1992, however this time, the housing venture has been gentrified and is infested with millennials. Anthony begins to delve into the origin story of Candyman throughout his venture with Teyonah Parris’ Brianna, his associate and gallery director.
Though it is type of a bummer that the studio didn’t wait to verify our theories that Candyman will rise once more by means of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s new position, there’s nonetheless numerous questions left unanswered. Studying about how and why he might turn into Candyman, and the way he’ll proceed as soon as he does, shall be attention-grabbing to witness. Will there be two Candymans or will Anthony kill off Tony Todd’s model? It’s all concerning the journey there, plus the way in which co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and author/producer Jordan Peele current Candyman for the brand new period ought to be price it as properly.
Candyman is at the moment deliberate to come back to theaters on October 16. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra film updates and take a look at our 2020 Launch Calendar right here.
Add Comment