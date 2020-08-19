Was Candyman’s Ending Already Revealed?

Though it is type of a bummer that the studio didn’t wait to verify our theories that Candyman will rise once more by means of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s new position, there’s nonetheless numerous questions left unanswered. Studying about how and why he might turn into Candyman, and the way he’ll proceed as soon as he does, shall be attention-grabbing to witness. Will there be two Candymans or will Anthony kill off Tony Todd’s model? It’s all concerning the journey there, plus the way in which co-writer/director Nia DaCosta and author/producer Jordan Peele current Candyman for the brand new period ought to be price it as properly.