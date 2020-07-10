“Was It Love?” And “She Knows Every part” Wrap Week 1 With Modest Ratings

The all new lineup of Wednesday-Thursday dramas is struggling to achieve strong footing.

The July 9 broadcast of JTBC’s “Was It Love?” noticed a small enhance in scores following its Wednesday premiere, although viewership stays low. In line with Nielsen Korea, the newest episode recorded 2.2 p.c viewership, for a 0.2 level improve from the primary episode.

“Was It Love?” is a rom-com starring Tune Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung, a film producer and single mom who has been on her personal for 14 years. Regardless of having given up on romance, she abruptly finds herself in an surprising second chapter of her love life when 4 totally different males enter her story on the identical time.

MBC’s “She Knows Every part,” which additionally premiered Wednesday, noticed 3.2 and a pair of.9 p.c viewership, for a 1.Three level lower.

“She Knows Every part” is a four-episode thriller drama about an actual property knowledgeable (Kang Sung Yun) and a detective (Jo Han Solar) who work to uncover the reality behind a mysterious loss of life at an condo. The drama can be adopted by MBC’s “Pitching In” on July 22.

KBS’s “Into the Ring,” which premiered final week, noticed a minor 0.1 level enhance in scores, recording 2.four and three.Three p.c viewership.

Watch the newest episode of “Into the Ring”:

Watch Now

Watch “She Knows Every part”:

Watch Now

Supply (1)