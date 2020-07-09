“Was It Love?” Cast Shares Excitement For Their Characters Ahead Of Premiere

JTBC’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Was It Love?” held a press convention on July eight forward of the drama’s premiere. The occasion was attended by PD (producing director) Kim Do Hyung, and solid members Music Ji Hyo, Son Ho Jun, Music Jong Ho, Koo Ja Sung, Kim Min Joon, and Dasom.

The PD described “Was It Love?” as a contented and enjoyable drama as he mentioned, “We plan to point out varied kinds of love by way of our drama. It can be a narrative everybody can relate to as folks in love proper now and individuals who have cherished up to now. By way of that connection, we hope to share pleasure and happiness that offers viewers energy to stay out their lives.”

Music Ji Hyo will tackle the function of film producer Noh Ae Jung, and she or he mentioned, “Noh Ah Jung is educated in all the pieces besides love. She solely realizes the 4 males are in love along with her after they confess their emotions.” When requested what she believes drew all 4 males to her character, Music Ji Hyo replied, “I believe it’s as a result of she works exhausting, it doesn’t matter what she is doing.” She additionally shared her expertise taking part in a mom with a daughter in center faculty as she mentioned, “That is the primary time I’m attempting out a task like this. As a result of she gave beginning at such a younger age, she sees issues on the identical degree as her daughter in numerous issues, so she tries to be a mother her daughter can chat and play with, like a pal.”

Son Ho Jun takes on the function of best-selling writer Oh Dae Oh and mentioned, “I hope to point out a assured and sincere character. He’s very sincere about his feelings. Some might assume that’s a foul factor, nevertheless it’s seen as moderately charming on this drama.” He added, “With regards to Noh Ae Jung, Oh Dae Oh doesn’t consider how he contributed to their breakup, however moderately believes that she is the one who left him. So in his work, you possibly can really feel a way of a sufferer mentality from him. There’s fairly a distinct between what Oh Dae Oh is like in actual life and the way he’s portrayed by way of his work.”

Music Jong Ho is taking part in high star Ryu Jin and mentioned, “My character lives in a very totally different world from me, and he’s attempting to make a love that he missed in faculty come true. Though he might seem flashy on the surface, he’s very pure on the within. I believe that’s considered one of his charms.”

Kim Min Joon performs Goo Pa Do, the daddy of the perfect pal of Noh Ae Jung’s daughter, and he mentioned, “I had fairly a protracted hiatus, so I used to be so completely happy to get a name from the PD. It’s an ideal character I assumed was nice for somebody my age.” When requested what he put numerous effort into, Kim Min Joon mentioned, “I present a little bit of pores and skin within the drama. So I obtained a full-body tan and exercised. I additionally tried to convey out Goo Pa Do’s inside feelings and energy to life.”

Koo Ja Sung takes on the function of trainer Oh Yeon Woo, and he mentioned, “Oh Yeon Woo is a hardworking, sort one that is sort of a sunflower to the one that stole his coronary heart 14 years in the past. I hope viewers will watch over him as he tries to turn out to be part of Noh Ae Jung’s life.” He added, “He’s youthful than Noh Ae Jung and he’s the kind of one that tries to not be too pushy, and simply stays by her aspect and prepares what she wants even earlier than she is aware of she wants it.”

Dasom can be taking part in the function of fashionable actress Joo Ah Rin and mentioned, “She’s a personality who’s like the primary love of many individuals, however she has her personal old flame she needs to guard. I believe it will likely be enjoyable to look at how she has many layers.” Dasom added, “Though she is likely to be a little bit annoying, Joo Ah Rin is somebody you possibly can’t assist however love. Please anticipate it.”

“Was It Love?” is about to premiere on July eight at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try the spotlight reel for the drama right here!

Watch Music Ji Hyo in her earlier drama “Beautiful Horribly” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)