“Was It Love?” Comes To A Quiet End In Viewership Ratings

JTBC’s “Was It Love?” has come to a quiet finish as the overall drama schedule continues to be in flux because of COVID-19.

The ultimate episode of “Was It Love?”, which aired on September 2, recorded common nationwide rankings of 1.649 %. It is a slight lower from its earlier episode, which garnered rankings of 1.973 %, and per the drama’s rankings general, which has hovered across the 2 % vary all through its run.

MBC’s “Once I Was the Most Stunning” recorded rankings of two.2 and three.zero %, making it a quiet evening general for the Wednesday evening drama time slot.

On tvN, “Flower of Evil” recorded rankings of 3.844 %. This drama is not going to air as ordinary on Thursday, September Three after manufacturing was placed on maintain to stop the potential transmission of COVID-19.

The subsequent drama to air on JTBC after “Was It Love?” can be “Non-public Life” (literal title), starring Go Kyung Pyo and Women’ Technology’s Seohyun.

On KBS, “Do Dol Sol Sol La La Sol” was scheduled to be the subsequent drama to air on this time slot after “Into the Ring,” however the premiere was delayed because of COVID-19.

