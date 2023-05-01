Was It Love Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Netflix streaming service does not have any shortage of good Korean dramas. They are bringing and acquiring various Korean dramas since last year.

Was It Love was also one such Korean drama that gained international recognition through Netflix.

The romantic comedy-drama is about a single woman who gets entangled with four men. However, she is a single mother who is struggling to get success as a producer while maintaining a good relationship with her daughter.

Was It Love Season 1 stars Song Ji-Hyo, Kim Do-Sam, Son Ho-Jun, Koo Ja-Sung, Song Jong-Ho, and Kim Min-Joon in the leading role. Lee Sung-Jin is the screenwriter for the series along with Kim Do-Hyung as the director.

The production companies behind the series are Gill Pictures and JTBC Studios. Now, let’s get a glimpse of the Was It Love Season 1 and whether it is coming back for season 2 or not.

Was It Love is a fantastic South Korean drama. Was It Love is a brilliant portrayal of conflicted emotions and the never-ending pursuit of material prosperity.

Bae Yong-Joon is the protagonist in the series, which has several amazing actors. In 1999, it was broadcast on MBC.Was it love? Song Ji-Hyo (Princess Hours) and Kim Mi-Kyung (The Heirs) star.

Noh Ae-Jung is a single mother who works in the film industry and has had a string of terrible luck. KimMiKyung from Hi Bye Mama, our favorite drama mama, is there to support her.

Mr. Wang, the proprietor of a small film business (Thumb Films), gives Ae-Jung a chance after numerous interviews.

That film firm is in financial trouble ten years later, and Noh Ae-Jung realizes she was duped into guaranteeing a million-dollar debt. Mr. Wang runs away, and debt collector Koo Pa-doo pursues her.

Was It Love Season 2 Release Date

As of now, there is no news for a renewal of the show Was It Love? for a second season. The ending of the first season is considered to be very conclusive for the second season to be required. Korean Dramas usually wrap up their stories in a single season.

Thus, it is highly unlikely for the show to have a second season. That being said, the show has a huge dedicated fan base that would love to see another season of their favorite characters. However, tv viewership was significantly dropping during the show’s run in 2020.

This could be another reason that the network is apprehensive to renew the show. Therefore, it is doubtful that the show will be brought back for another season.

However, there’s always hope as Korean Networks are known for taking their time assessing the audience before renewing the show. For the sake of the fans, let’s hope for the best.

Was It Love Season 2 Cast

Song Ji Hyo as Noh Ae Jung

A film producer who has been a single mother for the last 14 years with all hopes of romance lost. When four men appear in her life, it gives her a second chance to write her story.

Son Ho Jun as Oh Dae Oh

A bestselling novelist and a Hollywood screenwriter but his real self are hidden behind a well-covered mask around the general public.

Song Jong Ho as Ryu Jin

An actor with the nickname Nation’s Male Friend. When he was at university, he majored in theater and film. His popularity rapidly increased.

Koo Ja Sung as Oh Yeon Woo

A physical education instructor. His good looks and charming smile make him one of the most popular teachers at school.

Kim Min Joon as Goo Pa Do

He is a former gangster who started a new life and became the CEO of a Company called Nine Capital.

Kim Da Som as Joo Ah Rin

A top star actress.

Kim Mi Kyung as Choi Hyang Ja, Noh Ae Jung’s mother

Uhm Chae Young as Noh Ha Ni, Noh Ae Jung’s daughter

Kim Young Ah as Gang Sook-Hee, a bar owner

Seo Jung Yeon as Jennifer Song, CEO of Ryu Jin’s agency

Lee Hwa Ryong as Myung Gwae Nam, Ryu Jin’s manager

Jin Hee Kyung as Joo Bo Hye, Oh Yeon Woo’s mother

Kim Byung Choon as Producer Wang, a producer

Oh Hee Joon as Do Kwang Soo

Yoon Sung Woo as Goo Dong Chan, Goo Pa Do’s son

Baek Soo Hee as Choi Hye Jin, a first-year producer

Kim Kwang Gyu as Hong Pyun, an editor-in-chief (Ep.2)

Kwon Hyuk Bum as Mr. Jang

Seo Jang Hyun as Han Chan Yeong (Ep.1)

Choi Ji Yeon as Han Chan Young’s mother (Ep.1)

Park Sang Hwi as a director (Ep.1)

Bae In Hyuk as a novel swordswoman (Ep.1-2)

Ahn Ji Hye as a novel swordswoman (Ep.1-2)

Kim Ji Min as an event moderator (Ep.2)

Oh Yoo Mi as a parent at a meeting (Ep.2)

Ok Joo Ri as a sauna employee (Ep.2)

Was It Love Season 2 Plot

The official synopsis of the show states When four very different men appear in her life, a single mother who hasn’t dated in years begins to rediscover a love and herself.

Was it Love? tells the story of Noh Ae Jung, a single mom working as a movie producer who has been single for 14 years.

Despite having already given up home for romance, she suddenly finds herself embarking on an unexpected journey of love when four men enter her life at the same time.

The first man is her ex-boyfriend Oh Dae Oh who is a bestselling novelist and is described as a “charming bad boy”.

He is irresistible to women, even when they know they know that hooking up with him will be a mistake and will bring regret.

The second man is the charming A-list actor Ryu Jin, who is described as “pitiful” even though he’s “great on paper.”

Despite looking perfect from the outside, Ryu Jin has a surprisingly different kind of appeal as he hides his main personality from the general public.

The third is Oh Yeon Woo, a young physical education teacher. His mannerisms are cheerful and confident.

He is said to “make women’s hearts flutter” despite his young age. His undeniably pure-hearted desire to win Noh Ae Jung’s affection gains a lot of sympathy and affection from the viewers.

Lastly, KooPa Do is a former gangster who has now become CEO of a company called Nine Capital. He exudes manliness and aura as the “scary but sexy” former gangster.

The flower in his hand hints at the warm interior underneath his frightening exterior. Finally, peeking out from behind Ryu Jin as an A-list actress, Joo Ah Rin, will add another layer of intrigue to this complicated “4-against-1 romance.”

