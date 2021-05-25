Was once getting married even upon getting married, first spouse reached the pavilion, any such stampede

Pilibhit (UP): A tender guy was once married in Pilibhit district, even after that he was once getting married. The primary spouse were given hooked in this and she or he took the police at once to the pavilion, the place her husband was once marrying some other lady. Seeing the primary spouse and the police, there was once a stampede on the venue of the marriage. There was once additionally a struggle right here. At the foundation of the sufferer’s grievance, the police introduced the groom to the police station, the police is lately investigating the case. Additionally Learn – Marriage in flying airplane: Lockdown was once booked for complete flight, then married in flying airplane. Viral Video

Consistent with Harish Bardhan, in-charge of Puranpur Kotwali, Suman Devi of Bareilly district has given a tahrir to the police and informed that she was once married to Ashish Verma of Shahjahanpur on 28 November 2012. Consistent with Suman Devi, after a couple of months of marriage, her husband and different in-laws began taunting her for bringing much less dowry and demanded cash, on which she filed a lawsuit towards the in-laws. This topic is into consideration within the court docket.

Bardhan informed that within the interim, the sufferer got here to understand that on Monday, her husband is marrying a lady from Pilibhit district in Mangalam Barat area of Puranpur house. She knowledgeable the police about all of the case to the Puranpur police station and she or he reached the marriage pavilion with the police.

Within the police grievance, the sufferer mentioned that until now there was no divorce from her husband, nor any more or less settlement has been reached. The case filed on her behalf is into consideration within the court docket, a choice is but to return, in any such scenario that her husband was once going towards the foundations and getting married once more.

Police introduced the groom Ashish to the police station, the place the accused was once additionally interrogated by means of the police. Kotwali in-charge Harish Vardhan informed that the marriage had taken position ahead of the police arrived. The police are investigating the case.