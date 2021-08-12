Was once the Indian Air Power helicopter stuck via the Taliban? Know what’s the fact of this viral image

Indian Air Power helicopter stuck via the Taliban? A video has surfaced on social media, during which a member of the Taliban is observed strolling across the assault helicopter at Kunduz airbase. It’s being mentioned that this helicopter belongs to the Indian Air Power. However the fact of this information is other.Additionally Learn – Taliban’s bloody havoc continues, Afghanistan’s 3rd greatest town captured

Sure, if truth be told, India mentioned on Thursday that the fighter helicopter allegedly planted via the Taliban in Afghanistan does no longer belong to the Indian Air Power. The Overseas Ministry additionally mentioned that the serious combating between the Taliban and the Afghan military is an inside topic of Afghanistan.

Elaborating at the state of affairs, Ministry of Exterior Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi mentioned, "The location at the floor is creating. That helicopter didn't belong to the Indian Air Power. All I will say is that it's an inside topic of Afghanistan and I might no longer love to touch upon that side.

On Wednesday, the Taliban reportedly took keep an eye on of one of the crucial 4 MiG-24V helicopters talented via India to the Afghanistan Air Power in 2019 after the Taliban captured the Kunduz airbase. The Russian-designed MiG-24V assault helicopter has been designated as MiG-35 for export.

Then again, it was once discovered within the video that many essential portions of the helicopter are lacking. It’s discovered that during October 2019, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar passed over the MiG-24V helicopter to the Afghan Nationwide Protection Minister Asadullah Khalid on the Kabul Air Power Base. Two assault helicopters had already been delivered in Might 2019.

(Enter IANS)