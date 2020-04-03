Was The Gopher From Caddyshack All In The Groundskeeper’s Head?

Whether or not the gopher was actual or not, Carl would nonetheless blow up the golf course, the choose could be out $80,000, and everyone would nonetheless get laid. It isn’t about whether or not or not the gopher exists after the preliminary grievance, however extra that Carl believes it exists and that he is motivated to go to probably the most excessive measures to make sure it’s killed. So actually, Caddyshack followers can imagine no matter they need with regard to this idea, until in fact Invoice Murray or somebody confirms the gopher was legit.