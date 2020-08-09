Was the nude state of Disha Saliyan, manager of Sushant Rajput, found? Mumbai Police revealed this

Disha Salian Death: On 14 June, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. A few days before Sushant’s death, Disha Salian also gave his life. Disha was the manager of Sushant Singh Rajput. Whether the wires of Sushant and Disha’s deaths are connected or not, the police have also investigated this angle. The police is still investigating the facts. Also Read – Sushant’s first TV Shot is getting VIRAL, see the heroic style of the actor in this Unseen Video

At the same time, it was said that Disha Salian's body was found in a naked state. There were no clothes on Disha's body. Mumbai Police has given a statement about this. Mumbai Police says that it is not good news that Disha was found in a naked state. DCP Vishal Thakur of Zone 11 of Mumbai told that there is no truth in these things. The police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information of the incident. The police had filled the Panchnama. Even the parents of Disha were also present on the spot.

Vikas Thakur said that Disha had last talked to her friend Ankita. Suicide was done after this. Ankita is questioned by the police. The Mumbai Police has questioned 20 to 25 people in this case. Actually, the police are accusing that the post-mortem was done after 2 days of Disha. And the evidence was also not gathered properly. The police have denied these allegations.

Please tell that Disha had done suicide before Sushant’s death. Disha had done suicide on 8 June, followed by Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June.