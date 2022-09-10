Was the water from the spring at Balmoral Castle the secret of Elizabeth II’s longevity?

Elizabeth II died being the longest-lived monarch in the history of the English monarchy (Getty)

With 96 years, and 70 years of reign, the queen Isabel II She died last Thursday at her residence in Balmoral, in the north of Scotland, a place that paradoxically was defined by her as her “little paradise”, and where she chose to spend her days off with her family every summer.

Place, also, where her last official activity as queen took place, when last Tuesday she received the new prime minister Liz Truss.

With her death, Elizabeth II consecrated herself as the longest-serving monarch in the history of the English monarchy.

And the reason for this longevity seems to be – likewise – in his beloved summer residence, to which he had retired last August 9 to rest, as he used to do, away from public life and the crowds and in the privacy of the family.

Although Elizabeth II was undoubtedly endowed with privileged genetics – her mother, Elizabeth Bowles-Lyon, lived to be 101 years old – the secret of her long life and her enviable health would be in the water from the spring of his Balmoral residencewhich according to what they assure from the royalty environment, has antiaging properties.

The spring water at his Balmoral residence boasts anti-aging properties

This is how a young Isabel had discovered it from the hand of her mother: the water that springs from the spring on the farm, known as “Deeside water”They say that it has wonderful properties. And that would have been the reason, according to British scientists, that the queen ages without health problems, her mother exceeds the century of her life and Victoria reigned for 64 years in the 19th century.

Laboratory tests indicated that the mineral water that emerges from the springs of the Balmoral fields has very particular chemical properties that help maintain skin and health. Previously, other studies had indicated that such water It helped treat arthritic and muscular pain.

Balmoral water, moreover, protects against free radicalstoxic molecules that are linked to a number of diseases of aging such as cancer, heart disease, and stroke.

As published by Daily Mailthe secret of Balmoral water is in the combination of chemicals and minerals that it takes from the Scottish land, especially granite and other stones.

Two days before she died, Elizabeth II had received the new Prime Minister Liz Truss Getty at her Balmoral residence)

In this sense, Dr. Hugh Matheson, from the firm TCS Cellworks, stated that “has the potential to repair and rejuvenate human skin”. He added: “It increases tubular formation by 20%, a significant increase that helps the flow of nutrients in the skin.”

It was in the 19th century when the healing effects of this water reached the ears of Queen Victoria, who began drinking it in 1856. And so it continued with the entire royal family, including Prince Charles.

The water is sold as Deeside Natural Mineral Waterand has been on sale for some time in bottles in the main supermarkets in the country, with great sales success.

Laboratory tests indicated that the mineral water that emerges from the springs of the Balmoral fields has very particular chemical properties that help maintain skin and health (Getty)

But if you talk about “miraculous” waters, you can stop mentioning the famous barley water -”Barley Water”-, the favorite drink of the royals, regardless of age. It is a popular drink in India, Southeast Asia and the UK, where it is made by cooking pearl barley with lemons and oranges.

Royal cook Alma McKee popularized it among the Windsors with slight variations, such as sweetened with brown sugar. The entire royal family has confessed to being addicted to the peculiar refreshing drink, with diuretic properties and ideal for treating kidney and bladder conditions.

As reported on several occasions, such was the Queen Elizabeth II’s preference for this drink which granted a royal certificate to the Robinsons brand as official suppliers of barley water, also accessible to ordinary British people in supermarkets.

The monarch drank green tea every day, a drink with great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties

It is said that “we are what we eat” and, at this point, once again the real cook has a great influence: McKee was the architect of the good eating habits of the queen. Elizabeth II was as familiar with the smorgasbord -as a mixture of hot and cold dishes typical of Swedish cuisine is known, where the cook was from- as with Mediterranean cuisine (seasoned with olive oil).

The real great supplier of vegetables, eggs and organic meat is none other than the now King Charles, through his own brand, Duchy Original. Fish -considered one of the sources of longevity by the Japanese- is also part of the royal diet with more regularity and variety than in the typical British diet.

In addition, tea is the sacred ritual of the British and the queen could not be less. Tea is served promptly at five at Buckingham, at Balmoral, at Windsor, or at Sandringham.

In all its variants, although mainly that of green teait is a drink with great properties to enhance health: antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anticancer, ideal for preventing heart disease.

Queen Elizabeth II took daily walks with her dogs (Getty)

While faced with the excesses with alcohol of many members of the Windsor family, the queen always defended moderation and for “therapeutic” purposes: from red wine at meals to vermouth at eight, a “tradition” also followed by her husband, Philip of Edinburgh.

Likewise, the queen was always on the move. The British monarch exercised almost daily and performed brisk walks with his dogs. The dogs are his motivation: if he didn’t have time to take them for a walk in the morning, he would do it in the afternoon. Until a few years ago, Isabel also rode a horse once or twice a week.

Also, he took care to sleep well. “He sleeps about seven hours every night and wakes up every day at 7:30 in the morning,” they used to say from their surroundings.

The social connection It is also vital to keep the body and mind healthy and the queen took it upon herself to distance herself from her great-great-grandmother Victoria by fleeing isolation at all costs.

Balanced diet, green tea, moderate alcohol consumption, good rest, exercise and social life. Apparently, Elizabeth II did everything right in helping her genetics to live as many years as she did. And if you add to that the properties of a “miraculous water”the results are visible to the whole world.

