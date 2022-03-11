Washington Aguerre thanked “for having a job” after disturbances in Corregidora

Washington Aguerre recounted the uncertainty that the campus experienced later in the days after the riots in Corregidora (Photo: Víctor Pichardo/REUTERS)

Days after the unfortunate events at the Corregidora Stadium, the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro were authorized to continue their participation in the Grita Por la Paz Clausura 2022, albeit under specific conditions. In this way, they made the trip to the state of Aguascalientes to face the Necaxaplace where the archer Washington Aguerre He declared about the sanctions to the club and the uncertainty that they lived in the campus.

“It is sad that for a couple of fans who did not go to enjoy soccer, but something else, we have to pay, but We must be thankful that we continue with work, that we continue. We the players are the example on and off the field and that is how it has to be”, he assured before the media upon his arrival at the concentration hotel in Aguascalientes.

And it is that the disturbances broke out with the usual normality of the Mexican soccer tournament. When the match was in the 62nd minute, the match whistle blew his ocarina desperately to stop the match process and allow fans to enter the field before the acts of violence that flooded the stands. At that moment most of the players gathered on the benches but Aguerre contrasted.

The Gallos goalkeeper tried to appease the spirits of his team’s fans (Photo: Sebastián Laureano Miranda/EFE)



In the midst of the presence of fans in the green rectangle, the Gallos goalkeeper he tried to reassure the supporters of his club to avoid escalation in brawls. Television cameras captured his attempts to dissuade the provocations, but after a few minutes increased the number of people on the lawn, so the situation became uncontrollable.

The scenes went around the world thanks to the videos that some fans managed to record in the stands. In the materials, scenes were observed where groups of mainly home team fans milled around rival fans to beat them unconscious. The scandal gave rise to speculation about the fate of the Queretaro Club and many experts they hinted at his disaffiliation as punishment.

The first immediate measure imposed by Liga MX was the suspension of Matchday 9 matches scheduled for Sunday, March 6. However, the holding of an extraordinary session with the Owners Assemblywhere the relevant sanctions for violent acts. In this period of time, the rumor about the disaffiliation of the team led by Hernán Cristante began to gain strength.

The conflict would have originated in one of the heads of the Corregidora Stadium (Video: Twitter)

“We were waiting for the sanction, first to find out what was going to happen to us. We knew very well that we were uncertain, we were going to train but we didn’t know if we were going to continue participating in the League. Let us be aware that these things cannot happen again, ”she assured.

On the contrary, the authorities opted for decree the veto of the Corregidora Stadium for one year, as well as prohibit the access of all the bars to meetings as a visitor. The directors were prevented from carrying out any activity related to teams affiliated with Liga MX for five years. Meanwhile, the franchise rights returned to their original owners with the condition that sell them in a period not exceeding one year.

Thus, in the midst of the controversy, the Roosters arrived in the state of Aguascalientes in the midst of a strong security device. On Friday, March 11, they will face the Rayos del Necaxa in a closed-door match, as reported by the local team, as a gesture of solidarity with the albiazules.

