Washington Redskins Launch Review of Team After Years of Controversy – Variety

The proprietor of the Washington Redskins stated Friday that the NFL workforce had launched a evaluate of its title, after years of resisting entreaties to take action. The choice was introduced lower than 24 hours after FedEx, a distinguished sponsor that enjoys naming rights to the workforce’s taking part in subject, made its personal request for the Redskins to function beneath a special title.

“In mild of latest occasions round our nation and suggestions from our group, the Washington Redskins are asserting the workforce will endure an intensive evaluate of the workforce’s title,” the workforce stated in an announcement. “This evaluate formalizes the preliminary discussions the workforce has been having with the league in latest weeks.”

The workforce provided no formal timeline for completion of its course of and made no assure of any motion being taken. Nonetheless, the transfer is critical as a result of Redskins proprietor Dan Snyder has for years declined to contemplate altering the title of the Washington franchise, despite the fact that references to Native Individuals of the type the workforce makes use of have come beneath rising scrutiny.

“This course of permits the workforce to take note of not solely the proud custom and historical past of the franchise but in addition enter from our alumni, the group, sponsors, the Nationwide Soccer League and the local people it’s proud to characterize on and off the sphere,” Snyder stated.

FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo are among the many sponsors pushing the Redskins to take new motion. Nike had on Thursday eliminated the workforce’s merchandise from its on-line retailer. In the meantime, Fed Smith, FedEx’s CEO, is a minority stakeholder within the workforce.

“We’ve been in conversations with the NFL and Washington administration for a couple of weeks about this problem. We consider it’s time for a change,” PepsiCo stated in an announcement. “We’re happy to see the steps the workforce introduced at this time, and we stay up for continued partnership.”

The NFL is “supportive of this essential step,” stated Roger Goodell, the league’s commissioner, in a separate assertion.

Sports activities groups have stored references to Native Individuals regardless of outcry in previous a long time. Main League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians proceed with their names intact, although in previous years the Indians ceased the use of a mascot, Chief Wahoo, and the Braves have come beneath scrutiny for its followers’ use of a “tomahawk chop” to rally behind the workforce. The NFL additionally has the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs. Team house owners, league officers and followers have up to now cited the names affiliation with competitors as a rationale for conserving them.