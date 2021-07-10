Washington Soccer Crew Anticipated To Disclose New Identify, Emblem In Early 2022: Record

The Washington Soccer Crew’s new identify and mascot will come quicker than later.

In line with the Washington Submit , Washington Soccer Crew president Jason Wright introduced that the franchise will expose its new identify and brand in early 2022. The staff may be anticipated to stay their burgundy and gold colours.

Washington employed a branding group to assist resolve the fitting identify and brand, in keeping with the newspaper. The virtual ingenious company referred to as Code and Principle integrated 40,000 submissions from lovers, a couple of center of attention teams, surveys, and a virtual rollout at washingtonjourney.com ) to offer lovers the interior scoop of ways the staff goes about it.

Wright advised the Washington Submit when the staff’s hire at FedEx Box expires, the staff is anticipated to transport into a brand new stadium.

Washington was once lately within the information when the NFL fined $10 million following the belief of the investigation of sexual misconduct within the group, the league introduced on July 1.

The high quality was once the biggest the league has ever passed down as a type of punishment to any NFL staff or person. The cash was once anticipated to be donated to charity.

On the other hand, the Washington Soccer Crew had no suspensions or no lack of draft alternatives.