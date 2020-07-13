Washington’s Football Team to Drop Offensive Name After Years of Backlash – Variety

The homeowners of Washington D.C.’s profitable NFL franchise mentioned they might start a course of to rename the crew within the wake of latest criticism from advertisers and after years of downplaying the controversy.

Officers of the crew, lengthy often known as the Redskins, mentioned Monday they “will likely be retiring the Redskins title and brand” following a evaluation of attainable new choices. Executives expressed a want to “develop a brand new title and design method that can improve the standing of our proud, custom wealthy franchise, and encourage our sponsors, followers and neighborhood for the following 100 years.

The crew’s first nod to its sponsors in its assertion is indicative of the strain they introduced to bear in latest days. FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo are among the many crew companions who pushed it for brand spanking new motion. Nike had eliminated the crew’s merchandise from its on-line retailer. In the meantime, Fed Smith, FedEx’s CEO, is a minority stakeholder within the crew.

The transfer is important as a result of Redskins proprietor Dan Snyder has for years declined to contemplate altering the title of the Washington franchise, despite the fact that references to Native Individuals of the type the crew makes use of have come below growing scrutiny.

Sports activities groups have saved references to Native Individuals regardless of outcry in previous a long time. Main League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians proceed with their names intact, although in previous years the Indians ceased the use of a mascot, Chief Wahoo, and the Braves have come below scrutiny for its followers’ use of a “tomahawk chop” to rally behind the crew. The NFL additionally has the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs. Team homeowners, league officers and followers have up to now cited the names affiliation with competitors as a rationale for maintaining them.