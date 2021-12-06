Wasim Rizvi Dharm Pravirtan: Former Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi left Islam, transformed to Hinduism

Wasim Rizvi Dharm Pravirtan: Waseem Rizvi, who gave his outspoken opinion about IslamWasim Rizvi) are continuously the objective of fundamentalists. Shia Waqf Board (Shia Waqf Board) Former Chairman of (Wasim Rizvi) have grow to be Hindus. He Islam (Islam) Leaving Hinduism (Hindu Faith) have made up our minds to undertake. Allow us to let you know that Wasim Rizvi has discussed the verses of the Qur’an (Verses of QureanExcellent Courtroom to take away (Excellent Courtroom) implemented for. Mahant Narasimhanand Giri Maharaj of Shiv Shakti Dham (Yati Narsinghanand Giri Maharaj) Ghaziabad (Ghaziabad) of Dasna Devi Temple (Dasna Devi TempleOn Monday morning, Waseem Rizvi were given Sanatan Dharma approved. It’s to be recognized that a couple of days in the past, Waseem Rizvi had written in his will that as a substitute of being buried in line with Islam, he will have to be cremated in line with the customs of Hinduism. His may even made a large number of headlines. On the other hand, many non secular leaders of the Muslim neighborhood had mentioned on the similar time that Wasim Rizvi had not anything to do with Islam and Shia.Additionally Learn – Bengaluru Police didn’t permit Munawwar Farooqui’s standup comedy display, the scoop went viral on social media

Wasim Rizvi is continuously within the headlines. He had additionally come into the limelight when he had implemented within the Excellent Courtroom to take away the verses of the Quran. Since his software within the Excellent Courtroom, minority organizations had strongly hostile him. There was once a large number of controversy within the nation relating to Wasim Rizvi's ebook. Numerous Hindu non secular leaders have welcomed Wasim Rizvi after he was a Hindu.

The fundamentalists are continuously indignant with Wasim Rizvi and not too long ago he additionally launched a video, wherein he alleged {that a} conspiracy was once being hatched to kill him. He had alleged that fundamentalists sought after to chop his neck as he had filed a petition within the Excellent Courtroom towards 26 verses of the Quran, looking for their elimination. He alleged that a press release has been made to kill him and they're going to now not even give him a spot to bury him within the cemetery. Because of this he had mentioned that when demise, he will have to be cremated in line with Hindu faith. He had additionally selected Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Giri Maharaj to set hearth to his pyre.