Wasteland 3 celebrates its success: 2 million players have already enjoyed the post-apocalyptic RPG

From inXile entertainment they have been grateful for the fantastic figures harvested by the video game.

Wasteland 3 has many reasons to celebrate. The fantastic RPG from inXile entertainment hit the market last year and since then it has not stopped adding content, with two interesting expansions, The Battle of Steeltown y Cult of the Holy Detonation. Today we have learned that the ruthless wasteland has already been traversed by 2 millions the rangers.

The news has been shared by the developer from her Twitter account, where they have taken the opportunity to thank the success. “Wasteland 3 keeps doing numbers! 2 million of you have joined the Rangers in Colorado, and it is very gratifying to have been able to share our stories and ideas with so many. Thanks.”

It is very gratifying to have been able to share our stories and ideas with so manyinXile entertainmentThe inXile Entertainment team has been forming part of Xbox Game Studios since 2018, something that we have seen reflected in a more evident way in its recent change of logo. The team led by Brian Fargo is currently immersed in several projects, including an RPG shooter, which unfortunately still has a lot of work to do.

In 3DJuegos, we were completely captivated by this post-apocalyptic RPG and we have told you about it in the analysis of Wasteland 3, one of the best recent role-playing games, which will face you with tough moral decisions. Among its virtues, the game stands out for having a unique soundtrack and brilliant, which had the collaboration of the musical supervisor of the Quentin Tarantino films.

More about: Wasteland 3.