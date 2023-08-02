Wataten! Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The forthcoming Wataten!: An Angel Flew Down to Me: Priceless Friends film debuted a new visual and theme song artist at today’s Anime Japan 2022. In Japan, the anime movie will premiere in the early autumn of 2022.

The theme song for the movie will be performed by the WATATEN!5 group, which is made up of the voice actors for the anime. A web radio program and their second one-man concert have also been confirmed.

The tale of the four-panel comedic manga starts with Miyako Hoshino, an otaku but shy college student, falling in love with Hana Shirasaki, a student in Hinata’s fifth-grade class, at first sight.

Miyako, Hana, Hinata, Noa, Koi, and Natsune visit Hana’s grandma to “practice for a school trip” in the movie Precious Friends.

The DogaKobo animation studio’s feature film is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki. The character designs are the work of Hiromi Nakagawa, while Yuka Yamada is responsible for penning the story.

The song is created by the Japanese record company Flying Dog. The movie will be released in Japan on October 14, 2022.

Wataten! Release Date

Every manga reader would be familiar with this specific work, which is presently in volume 11 and had a devoted following. Wataten! The plot of the movie is quite endearing and seductive.

Most of the lovers in the plot were enthralled by the narrative. The producers and songwriters decided to adapt the manga series into an anime in 2016, after the series’ phenomenal success on the market.

Wataten! is now arriving as a movie after receiving such a great deal of affection as an animation. Wataten, a film The motion picture will debut on October 22, 2022. Fans of this endearing love tale eagerly anticipate its arrival.

Wataten! Cast

Yuu Matsumoto Voiced by Hina Kino

Noa Himesaka Voiced by: Akari Kitō

Hinata Hoshino Voiced by: Rika Nagae

Miyako Hoshino Voiced by: Reina Ueda

Hana Shirosaki Voiced by: Maria Sashide

Haruka Shirosaki Voiced by: Ayumi Fujimura

Chizuru Hoshino Voiced by: Ami Koshimizu

Koko Matsumoto Voiced by: Lynn

Kanon Konomori Voiced by: Naomi Ōzora

Koyori Tanemura Voiced by: Hitomi Ōwada

Emily Himesaka Voiced by: Aki Toyosaki

Wataten! Trailer

Wataten! Plot

The protagonist of this tale is a bashful college student called Miyako Hoshino. She is an intelligent student, but neither a boyfriend nor a lover are part of her life.

Until a sister’s friend enters the room and sweeps the ground under her feet to demonstrate her adorableness and timeless beauty, it seems that she is unaware of who she loves or whatever her heart desires.

Hana Shirosaki, a close friend of Miyako Hoshino’s sister, serves as the narrative’s second main character. Miyako was under the spell of Hana’s beauty.

Upon seeing Shirosaki, Miyako never misses an opportunity to impress her and let her know how much she adores and appreciates her.

The movie follows their path toward union, rapprochement, and happily ever after. But there is a big difference between staying together and having a happy ending.

Every couple deals with a variety of issues, challenges, and circumstances throughout their lives. A relationship is never simple. Because we cannot predict how the tale is going to be presented to us, there is a lot to learn in the movie.

The anime film Wataten! Movie wasn’t the first to be adapted from the same-named manga.

The Manga series will now be presented in the shape of a movie, having previously been produced as an animated series.

Wataten!, an anime, The same director as well as composer that created the anime series Wataten also directed and wrote the film. the Wataten! film’s director and composer! Yuka Yamada and Daisuke Hiramaki star in the film.

This anime movie’s season began on January 8, 2019, and it continues until March 28, 2019. There were 12 episodes in the series.

The program gained a lot of popularity throughout that season and was quite popular among young people.

This story’s manga adaptation debuted on November 18, 2016, and it is now on its eleventh volume this year.

So this is Wataten’s tale! is more complex and more suited to the medium than it had been in the cartoon series and, as one would anticipate, the film adaptation.

There is a chance that there will be a Wataten! season 2 animation version since the tale hasn’t been shown entirely in the anime series with the whole promised storyline.