Watch 14 Phere Film (2021) on ZEE5 | Vikrant Massey | Kriti Kharbanda

Watch 14 Phere Film On-line (2021): Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starring 14 Phere film set to unencumber on ZEE5 Top class. It’s an upcoming social comedy-drama directed through Nationwide Award-winning filmmaker Devanshu Singh and written through Manoj Kalwani. ZEE studios have finished the productions for the movie. 14 Phere film streaming and satellite tv for pc rights have been bagged through ZEE5 and it’s going to premiers on July 23, 2021

WATCH 14 PHERE MOVIE ON ZEE5 PREMIUM

14 Phere is a social drama, the place Vikrant performs the position of Sanjay, belonging to a Rajput from Jahanabad who falls in love with Aditi (Kriti), who belongs to Jat from Jaipur. They need to get married with out ruining their households and tries to be successful through arranging a faux set of oldsters. This comedy circle of relatives entertainer will make your house extra amusing. Watch 14 Phere on ZEE5 Top class from July 23. ZEE5 has greater than 40,000 hours of binge-watching tales, motion pictures, and episodes. Radhe is likely one of the newest film starring Salman Khan, Disha Patani that has been launched on ZEE5. ZEE5 Top class will also be to be had at RS. 499 according to yr.

14 Phere Film Forged

Right here’s the stellar forged from 14 Phere film,

Vikrant Massey

Kriti Kharbanda

Gauahar Khan

14 Phere Film ZEE5

Catch the thrill and circle of relatives entertainer 14 Phere film most effective on ZEE5 Top class

14 Phere Film Complete Main points

Title: 14 Phere

Style: Social Comedy Drama

Lead Forged: Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda

Director: Devanshu Singh

On-line Video Platform: ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Streaming Date: July 23, 2021

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar