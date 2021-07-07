Watch 14 Phere Film (2021) On Zee5

Watch 14 Phere Film: The movie 14 Phere, starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, will premiere on Zee5 on 23 July. Directed by way of Devanshu Singh, of Chintu Ka Birthday repute, Gauahar Khan additionally performs a pivotal function.

After Haseen Dillruba, Vikrant Massey may also be observed in 14 Phere Movie. The movie is touted by way of the makers as a social comedy. Just lately, Vikrant shared a poster of the movie on Instagram, writing: “Jitna dugna hoga dhamaal utna hello dugna hoga bavaal. Yeh #14 Phere waali shaadi hogi bemisaal! Save the date, July 23 simplest on #ZEE5. #2xDrama2xDhamaal.”

What’s the tale of 14 Phere Movie?

14 Phere Movie is written by way of Manoj Kalwani and directed by way of Devanshu Singh. the movie is a social comedy set round a marriage. Vikrant and Kriti play the jobs of Sanjay and Aditi respectively.

What’s the forged of 14 Phere Film?

Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauahar Khan, Vinay Pathak,

14 Phere Film Complete Main points

Film Title: 14 Phere

Forged: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda, Gauahar Khan

Director: Devanshu Singh

Written: Manoj Kalwanic

Produced: Sea Studios

Streaming platform: SEA5

E-newsletter date: July 23, 2021

Language: Hindi

Style: Social Comedy Drama

For extra Hindi Motion pictures information all the time seek advice from us