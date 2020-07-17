Watch: 1THE9 Returns With “Unhealthy Man” MV + Members Share Thoughts On Contract Period Ending Soon

On July 16 at 6 p.m. KST, 1THE9 launched their third mini album “Flip Over” together with the music video for the title observe.

“Unhealthy Man” is the title observe with a strong beat and sharp synth sound.

Take a look at the music video beneath:

Forward of the discharge, 1THE9 held a press showcase for the album.

Throughout the showcase, 1THE9 talked about their first comeback in eight months. Kim Taewoo shared, “Actually, I’m nervous as a result of it’s our first stage in a very long time. I’m nervous, nevertheless it’s a stage we’re standing on collectively, and since we labored laborious throughout the follow interval, please look upon us effectively. I need to thank the followers who waited for us throughout these eight months.”

Lee Seunghwan touched upon what the group did throughout the eight months. He shared, “Whereas resting, we honed our abilities since we wished to enhance our particular person abilities. One factor I’ve turn into all for, though I’m not good at it but, is the piano. I need to write songs, so I’ve lately been practising.” Jeon Doyum additionally revealed that he practiced his expressions and gestures intimately for the comeback.

1THE9 made their debut by way of MBC’s survival audition present “Beneath 19,” and the group has since then acquired a lot love for his or her debut album “XIX” and mini album ‘Blah Blah.” Jung Jinsung talked about his development following the present. He shared, “My mindset modified quite a bit. By spending a whole lot of time with the members by way of 1THE9, I realized a whole lot of issues, and I’ve turn into extra mature mentally.”

As 1THE9 is a short lived group, Jeon Doyum defined concerning their contracts ending quickly, “Since we’re a gaggle that has an finish, I feel that we should always do our greatest for every stage. Since we every have plans for future promotions, we have now to do our greatest so followers can anticipate that facet as effectively.” Kim Taewoo added, “We’re all planning to return to our firms to advertise, however because the members are unhappy that promotions for 1THE9 are ending, I feel there will likely be new information if followers wait.”

On their objectives for the brand new album, Lee Seunghwan revealed, “I had the thought that I wished to showcase our cool facet for the third album after leaving our nervousness behind.” Jeon Doyum added, “Together with ‘Beneath 19,’ we’ve confirmed very numerous sides of us by way of the primary, second, and third album. Since we attempt to present completely different sides of us whereas getting ready for our albums, I hope to listen to the response that persons are excited for what we’ll do subsequent.”

For those who haven’t already, watch “Beneath 19” on Viki beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)