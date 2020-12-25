Watch: “2 Days & 1 Evening” Cast Performs Sultry Dance Cover Of Taemin’s “Transfer” At 2020 KBS Entertainment Awards

The solid of “2 Days & 1 Evening Season 4” confirmed off their dancing abilities on the 2020 KBS Entertainment Awards!

On December 24, the solid of the hit selection present took the stage on the year-end award ceremony to placed on an attractive dance efficiency as a bunch. VIXX’s Ravi kicked issues off with a robust rendition of his music “Beom” (“Tiger”), adopted by a dance efficiency set to Lee Nalchi’s “The Tiger is Coming Down.”

Yeon Jung Hoon, Kim Jong Min, Ravi, DinDin, Kim Seon Ho, and Moon Se Yoon then strutted onto the stage in trendy black fits earlier than taking over the enduring choreography to SHINee’s Taemin’s “Transfer.” Earlier this yr, Taemin made a particular look on “2 Days & 1 Evening” to personally give the solid members dancing classes and educate them the choreography to “Transfer.”

Watch the clip of the “2 Days & 1 Evening” solid giving it their all on stage beneath!

(*1*)

Afterward within the night, “2 Days & 1 Evening” received the award for Finest Program on the 2020 KBS Entertainment Awards. Kim Seon Ho, Yeon Jung Hoon, DinDin, and Moon Se Yoon all additionally took dwelling trophies for his or her work on the present. Take a look at the total record of winners right here!

The 2020 KBS Entertainment Awards will quickly be out there with English subtitles on Viki. Within the meantime, try a teaser for the present beneath:

