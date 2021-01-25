General News

Watch: “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” Cast Perform Their Songs, Keep Award Guarantees, And More In Impromptu Live Concert

January 25, 2021
2 Min Read

On January 24, KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” continued its wish-granting particular wherein the manufacturing workers granted the desires of the solid.

Ravi’s want had been to have a water bomb live performance, the sort that occur in summer season festivals the place water is sprayed over the viewers and performers. When the manufacturing workers introduced this want, Ravi interjected, “I meant in the summertime!”

The solid then needed to put together a 30-minute live performance that might be broadcast dwell on KBS Leisure’s YouTube channel. If the live performance reached over 50,000 dwell viewers, then the solid members would get a meal.

Yeon Jung Hoon went first and sang his tune “All for You” from the album he launched in 2005. Regardless of this being his first time performing dwell, he impressed the others together with his steady and candy efficiency.

Kim Seon Ho joined him onstage and the 2 actors danced to BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” as a achievement of their promise if “2 Days & 1 Night” received the Viewers’ Selection for Finest Program on the 2020 KBS Leisure Awards (which it did!).

DinDin then confirmed a brand new aspect of himself by returning to his true job as a rapper and singing “Should Be the Cash,” the OST he recorded for “Good Supervisor,” which additionally occurred to be Kim Seon Ho’s first TV drama.

Kim Jong Min sang Lee Moon Se’s “Little Lady” and the opposite solid members joined in.

Similar to on the 2020 KBS Leisure Awards, Ravi carried out “Beom” (Tiger) and the solid gave an encore efficiency of SHINee’s Taemin’s “Transfer.” Taemin appeared on the present to show them the dance final yr.

As he had “wished,” Ravi additionally sang his tune “ROCKSTAR,” the title monitor from his first full album “EL DORADO,” and the opposite members sprayed him with water from a water gun. In the center of his efficiency, Ravi broke off to complain, “It’s chilly!”

Watch “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.