Watch: “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” Cast Perform Their Songs, Keep Award Guarantees, And More In Impromptu Live Concert

On January 24, KBS’s “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” continued its wish-granting particular wherein the manufacturing workers granted the desires of the solid.

Ravi’s want had been to have a water bomb live performance, the sort that occur in summer season festivals the place water is sprayed over the viewers and performers. When the manufacturing workers introduced this want, Ravi interjected, “I meant in the summertime!”

The solid then needed to put together a 30-minute live performance that might be broadcast dwell on KBS Leisure’s YouTube channel. If the live performance reached over 50,000 dwell viewers, then the solid members would get a meal.

Yeon Jung Hoon went first and sang his tune “All for You” from the album he launched in 2005. Regardless of this being his first time performing dwell, he impressed the others together with his steady and candy efficiency.

Kim Seon Ho joined him onstage and the 2 actors danced to BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” as a achievement of their promise if “2 Days & 1 Night” received the Viewers’ Selection for Finest Program on the 2020 KBS Leisure Awards (which it did!).

DinDin then confirmed a brand new aspect of himself by returning to his true job as a rapper and singing “Should Be the Cash,” the OST he recorded for “Good Supervisor,” which additionally occurred to be Kim Seon Ho’s first TV drama.

Kim Jong Min sang Lee Moon Se’s “Little Lady” and the opposite solid members joined in.

Similar to on the 2020 KBS Leisure Awards, Ravi carried out “Beom” (Tiger) and the solid gave an encore efficiency of SHINee’s Taemin’s “Transfer.” Taemin appeared on the present to show them the dance final yr.

RAVI’S WATER BOOM IN 2D1N HD VERSION ? pic.twitter.com/2bArHn1kin — •???? ???????• (@raviramyeonravi) (*1*)January 24, 2021

transfer on 2 days 1 night time once more ? pic.twitter.com/MzeSQSuhG5 — ɪʜᴇᴀʀᴛꜱʜɪɴᴇᴇ (@iheartshinee_) January 24, 2021

As he had “wished,” Ravi additionally sang his tune “ROCKSTAR,” the title monitor from his first full album “EL DORADO,” and the opposite members sprayed him with water from a water gun. In the center of his efficiency, Ravi broke off to complain, “It’s chilly!”

on this explicit scene we may see ravi was singing to rockstar whereas wonshik was getting chilly by the waterbomb pic.twitter.com/yaeoF1sL7v — nala ◡̈︎ (@seonhobaeu) January 24, 2021

Watch “2 Days & 1 Night Season 4” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)