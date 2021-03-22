Watch: “2 Days & 1 Night time” Cast Gets Ranked On Their Dancing Skills + Kim Jong Min Rips His Pants

On the newest episode of “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4,” the forged members confirmed off their strikes in particular person dance auditions!

The March 21 broadcast of the favored KBS selection present adopted the forged as they wrapped up their “Really feel the Rhythm of Korea” challenge. With a view to decide which 4 members of the forged can be chosen as dancers for the ultimate video, every of the six members took turns auditioning in entrance of a panel of dancers.

The entire members carried out the identical primary dance routine for his or her auditions, however the starting of the music included a freestyle part during which the members got here up with their very own strikes.

DinDin bravely volunteered to go first, and the judges praised him for his onerous work. “I might see how a lot he’d practiced, and I believe that’s actually deserving of reward,” mentioned one of many dancers. “But it surely was a bit complicated whether or not he was being honest or simply joking round [while dancing].”

Kim Seon Ho went subsequent, and he hilariously defined afterwards that his choreography for the freestyle part had been an interpretive dance appearing out how he was going to defeat his rival DinDin.

Whereas evaluating Kim Seon Ho’s efficiency, one of many dancers commented, “As a result of he’s an actor, his mime-style actions had been actually nice. I additionally favored the truth that his particular person choreography advised a narrative.”

Subsequent up was Moon Se Yoon, who sadly missed the correct timing to start his dance routine. Panicked, he begged the judges to let him begin over, however they instructed him to proceed and end his routine. Afterwards, they gave him the chance to bop it once more correctly, however the injury had been completed.

“Though he has numerous potential by way of his dancing expertise,” mentioned the judges, “the truth that he forgot the order of the [dance moves] appears to point that he didn’t apply a lot.”

Kim Jong Min was the fourth member to audition, and although he instantly impressed everybody with the standard of his dancing, he additionally made a small mistake in his routine. Nonetheless, he made up for his error by dancing the additional elements of the choreography that the forged hadn’t been taught but, proving simply how ready he was for the audition.

Afterwards, Kim Jong Min apologized for making a mistake and requested if he might dance the primary part of the choreography once more. Then, as he started passionately dancing his freestyle part, he unintentionally ripped his pants on the seam, exposing his underwear to everybody on the set.

As soon as the chaos that ensued had died down, the judges shared their ideas on his efficiency. As a result of one of many judges knew Kim Jong Min from having danced with him a few years in the past, again in Kim Jong Min’s days as a backup dancer, he remarked that he meant to be as goal as doable in his analysis. Nonetheless, he declared, “My goal overview is that he was the most effective. He’s the one one that accurately danced the choreography up till the tip.”

Subsequent up was Yeon Jung Hoon, who revealed that he had been particularly captivated with working towards for the audition—even going as far as to enlist the assistance of VIXX’s Ravi as a non-public tutor.

The actor’s onerous work paid off: the judges had been visibly impressed all through his efficiency, and his fellow forged members even gave him a standing ovation. “I believe he should have actually practiced lots as he ready,” mentioned one of many dancers. “He did lots higher than I’d anticipated, and seeing him pull off the routine so confidently, I used to be actually moved.”

Lastly, the final member to audition was Ravi, who tore up the stage together with his highly effective strikes and skillful dancing. Praising his efficiency, one of many judges enthused, “I don’t suppose there was something to criticize [in that performance]. I used to be touched by the truth that he did his finest and gave it his all, though the choreography [we gave him] consisted of simple, mediocre strikes that may have been nothing to him.”

One other dancer added, “I felt like the feel and magnificence of his dancing was totally different from ours, and he did so properly that it made me suppose it will be extra enjoyable for us to observe his model, to be able to make the dance actually shine.”

After every of the 4 judges ranked the six forged members, they tallied up their scores and located that 4 of the members had been tied for second place. With one member securely in first place and one other in sixth place, the judges held a dialogue to resolve which of the 4 members within the tie can be eradicated.

To everybody’s shock, the judges awarded first place to Yeon Jung Hoon, praising him for the way a lot he’d improved. Ravi gained second place, whereas Kim Seon Ho got here in third. Lastly, after a tense wait during which the judges defined that they took extra than simply dancing expertise under consideration whereas making their selections, they introduced that Kim Jong Min was the ultimate dancer to make the minimize.

Try the “2 Days & 1 Night time” forged’s remaining “Really feel the Rhythm of Korea” video beneath!

Watch the complete episode of “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

(*1*)