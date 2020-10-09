Watch: 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards Unveils Teaser And Logo

Mnet has revealed a teaser and additional particulars for the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (hereafter 2020 MAMA)!

As shared beforehand, 2020 MAMA will happen in Korea and be held as an “untact” (non face-to-face contact) ceremony for the primary time.

The key phrase for this 12 months’s ceremony is “NEW-TOPIA.” Mnet explains that followers from all around the world might be joined collectively by MAMA, the place they can really feel the ability of music and discover the “NEW-TOPIA” they dream of.

The brand new teaser video reveals the ceremony’s primary idea and brand, which is a visualization of a gate opening as much as a “NEW-TOPIA.”

On-line voting will happen on 2020 MAMA’s official web site from October 29 at 6 p.m. KST till December 5 at midnight KST. The ceremony might be held on December 6.

Watch the teaser right here!

Supply (1)