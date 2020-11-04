Watch 2020 Presidential Election Results & Coverage Live

In contrast to the 2016 presidential election, the place many information anchors and networks have been thrown by the outcomes that propelled Donald Trump into the White Home, this 12 months’s election outcomes protection may strike a extra measured tone, with many organizations cautious of creating calls too early. With the intention to seize extra correct exit polls, the Nationwide Election Pool and Edison Analysis started interviewing voters at early voting places on Oct. 13 on behalf of ABC Information, CBS Information, CNN and NBC Information.

Selection has outlined an inventory of the place to look at Election Day protection, from broadcast to streaming. Don’t fear — in the event you’d reasonably follow the artwork of avoidance, head over to our useful What to Watch if You Don’t Need to Watch the Election publish.

Broadcast and cable:

CBS Information will probably be broadcasting election evening protection from its new election evening studio in Instances Sq., with updates all through the day and a particular election evening version of “Purple & Blue” streaming at 5 p.m. ET. Starting at 7 p.m., CBSN may even have steady protection with exit ballot evaluation and up-to-the-minute calls from the CBS Information Resolution Desk.



ABC Information started protection on ABC Information Live, the community’s streaming channel, at 7 a.m. as polls opened. At 7 p.m., the community will kick off its primetime Election Evening protection on stations throughout the nation and on the streaming channel.

MSNBC started protection at 5 a.m. ET, which is able to final all through your complete day, with stay broadcasting starting at 6 p.m. from New York.

NBC Information will air particular “Resolution 2020” election protection starting at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday via 4 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Fox Information will premiere eight-hour election protection and collaborate with Related Press on exit polling.



CNN started publishing updates on digital platforms at 9 a.m. ET Tuesday, with “Election Evening in America” starting at 4 p.m. ET. The community’s protection will final till 2 a.m. Wednesday.

For Spanish-language viewers, Telemundo will start primetime protection at 7 p.m. ET, which may even be streamed on NoticiasTelemundo.com and the community’s cell app. Univision Information’ particular election protection, “Destino 2020 Presenta: La Gran Noche,” begins at 7 p.m. ET and will probably be streamed stay throughout the community’s digital platforms. Univision may even present particular protection on Latinx elected officers and the Latinx vote in a particular phase referred to as “El Poder Latino.”

Streaming:

For election protection, many main cable information retailers will forgo requiring sign-ins with a pay-TV supplier to stream stay updates. From Tuesday to Wednesday, you may watch on CNN, NBC Information, ABC Information and CBS Information web sites at no cost.

Some information retailers, like ABC, NBC Information and PBS NewsHour, will probably be providing stay streams on YouTube. Subscription companies, like YouTube TV and fuboTV, may even provide CNN, MSNBC, Fox Information and Fox Enterprise.

Different choices embrace The Washington Publish’s livestream present, “Publish Live Election Day by day,” which launched Oct. 28. It should kick off protection with a particular report at 7 p.m.

When you’d reasonably learn up on updates, the New York Instances and NBCNews.com are amongst retailers which are live-blogging. ABCNews.com has teamed up with FiveThirtyEight to publish interactive content material all through the day.

Social media:

To fight voter disinformation, incitement to violence and election fraud, social media retailers are gearing up so as to add to their common moderating insurance policies.

Fb plans to label any posts from candidates claiming untimely victory and direct customers to its Voting Data Middle, the place they are going to see stay outcomes from the Nationwide Election Pool and Reuters. As soon as polls shut, Fb may even notify customers that votes are nonetheless being tabulated and direct them to the data middle.

Twitter additionally mentioned it'll label or take away related posts and make it tougher to retweet a controversial message. The positioning may even direct customers to election info that can report outcomes from state election officers or not less than two authoritative nationwide information retailers.

