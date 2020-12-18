Watch: 2020 SBS Drama Awards Announces Ceremony Date In Teaser Starring Park Eun Bin And Jo Byeong Gyu

The 2020 SBS Drama Awards has set a date!

In a brand new teaser, Jo Byeong Gyu and Park Eun Bin, who starred within the SBS hit drama “Range League” earlier this 12 months, launched this 12 months’s awards because the thirtieth anniversary of the annual ceremony. the actors added that the competitors was fierce this 12 months, with a number of SBS dramas taking No. 1 in viewership rankings and weekly buzzworthy rankings.

A few of the dramas talked about within the teaser embody “Range League,” “Dr. Romantic 2,” “Hyena,” “The King: Everlasting Monarch,” “Good Casting,” “Backstreet Rookie,” “Alice,” “Do You Like Brahms?” (additionally starring Park Eun Bin), “The Penthouse,” and “Delayed Justice.”

On the finish, the actors announce that the 2020 SBS Drama Awards will likely be held on December 31 at 9 p.m. KST.

Try the teaser under!

What had been your favourite SBS dramas of the 12 months?

Try “Range League” under:

Watch Now