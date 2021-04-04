Watch 2021 SAG Awards: Live Stream Screen Actors Guild Awards Online

The twenty seventh annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the highest performers in movie and tv, is only a few hours away.

The ceremony will broadcast reside on TNT and TBS on April 4 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT in a one-hour, pre-taped occasion. It may also be reside streamed on the networks’ apps on platforms equivalent to Apple TV, Amazon Fireplace and Roku.

The pre-show will reside stream on TNT’s web site, sagawards.org, Folks and Leisure Weekly starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Through the pre-show, Jason George and JoBeth Williams will announce the winners of the Union’s stunt honors.

The present will honor the excellent performances from the previous yr by choosing winners in 13 classes. “Da 5 Bloods,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside,” “Minari” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” lead movie nominations with three apiece. All 4 films will compete for the highest award, greatest ensemble, together with “One Night time in Miami.” On the tv aspect, a number of forged members from “The Crown,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Ozark” and “The Queen’s Gambit” obtained performing nominations.

Whereas the ceremony won’t have a number this yr, the present will embody pre-taped comedy sketches and broaden on the present’s signature “I Am An Actor” tales by way of humorous and intimate docuseries-inspired interviews, which will probably be woven all through the telecast. The total record of actors that can current contains Riz Ahmed, Sterling Ok. Brown, Lily Collins, Frequent, Ted Danson, Viola Davis, Daveed Diggs, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Josh Gad, Henry Golding, Ethan Hawke, Mindy Kaling, Dan Levy, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Daisy Ridley, Mary Steenburgen and Jason Sude.