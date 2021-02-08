Watch 2021 Super Bowl: Live Stream Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Super Bowl LV begins at 6:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face off towards the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, for soccer’s — and tv’s — greatest occasion of the yr.

Festivities will kick off with nation star Eric Church and R&B artist Jazmine Sullivan singing the Nationwide Anthem, whereas H.E.R. will sing “America the Lovely.” Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman will be a part of the pregame ceremonies and recite an unique poem that acknowledges three honorary Super Bowl captains: Los Angeles instructor Trimaine Davis, Tampa Bay nurse Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin.

The Weeknd will headline the halftime present because the first-ever Canadian solo performer. At a current press convention, he didn’t give away too many particulars. Given the violent thematics of smash album “After Hours,” he did observe the efficiency might be household pleasant.

With or with out cable, you’ll have the ability to watch the Super Bowl. Pre-game protection begins at 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports activities, which is obtainable free of charge throughout digital platforms and providers. On-site reporting is on-going all through the week.

CBS will broadcast the sport, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo saying. It’s sometimes the most-watched broadcast of the yr. You may also stream the sport on CBS Sports activities’ web site or app in your telephone or TV-connected units. CBS All Entry, CBS Interactive’s streaming service, is obtainable on Amazon Hearth TV or Kindle, Android units, Apple units, Roku, LG TV, Samsung TV, Portal TV, Vizio TV, Xfinity Flex, Xbox and PlayStation.