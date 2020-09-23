General News

Watch: 22 “I-LAND” Contestants Bond At Summer Training Camp In Teaser

September 23, 2020
“I-LAND” followers will get to get pleasure from seeing the trainees collectively once more in an upcoming spin-off!

On September 23, BELIFT LAB launched a teaser for its upcoming video that options footage from the 2020 summer season coaching camp attended by 22 “I-LAND” contestants.

The clips start with Jay appearing as MC at a session and the blokes taking part in an exercise. They’re proven having enjoyable collectively and dealing exhausting at grilling on the barbecue to allow them to share a scrumptious meal.

Take a look at the teaser beneath with English subtitles!

The coaching camp video might be launched on September 25 at 8 p.m. KST.

“I-LAND” got here to an finish on September 18, with the finale figuring out the members of the brand new boy group ENHYPEN. They’re at present gearing up for a debut this 12 months.

